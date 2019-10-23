Professional basketball mixed up in Hong Kong politics

The pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong has spread to North American professional basketball.

The recent pro democracy tweet from an NBA manager a seeming counter tweet from a star player, and a word from the National Basketball League itself distancing itself from the affair has done nothing to calm the dispute between China, the NBA, and pro- Hong Kong democracy basketball fans. China has blocked out broadcasts of NBA games over the affair.

Last night at the season opener in Toronto, which was also a celebration night for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, the Torontonian HongKongers Action Group handed out thousands of free T-shirts to fans heading in to the game.

The group had started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $28,000 to buy and print the shirts but the fund greatly surpassed the target at $34,000.

In Hong Kong, violent protests continue as police and protestors clash with tear gas, street fires many shops damaged over the weekend Meanwhile, China has denied rumours that Beijing is now considering replacing Hong Kong’s appointed Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Additional information-sources