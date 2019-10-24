Sobeys rolls out the first intelligent shopping cart, called the Sobeys Smart Cart, to Canadian grocery stores today at the grocer's Glen Abbey Sobeys location in Oakville, Ontario. (CNW Group/Sobeys Inc.)

AI comes to grocery shopping in Canada

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 08:50
0 Comments ↓

Share

The second largest supermarket grocery chain in Canada is rolling out new technology. They’re calling it the “smart cart”.  Using terminology like “enhance the shopping experience” and describing the technology

Ahmed Beshry, co-founder of cart manufacturer Caper, said the carts will soon be able to recommend items and help consumers shop for specific recipes. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

as a “highly-engaging, fun and fast way to shop” the cart itself scans and weighs produce and bulk products placed into it thanks to a scale under the car which calculates price according to the weight and resets after the item is added. Products can be paid for on the spot instead of waiting at the cashier checkout.

Cameras will eventually be added so that customers won’t even have to scan items themselves.

A touchscreen displays items inside the cart and promotions for other products. (Nick Boisvert/CBC

Mathieu Lacoursiere, Vice President, Retail Support at Sobeys Inc adds, “The carts will also give our in-store teammates more time to interact with customers and answer questions about food and new products”.

However, the AI technology would also help shoppers navigate the store to complete their shopping list, highlight promotions, and even make product suggestions, thereby eliminating much of typical need to interact with the in-store teammates.

Sobey’s is the second largest chain in Canada, This is the Glen Abbey store (Google streetview)

Theoretically this AI technology could also replace the use of self check-out stations in grocery stores, and along with the new smart cart, both technologies could eliminate the need for cashiers, which could eliminate many thousands of jobs across Canada.

A pilot project for this new AI technology will begin in the chain’s Glen Abbey location in Oakville, Ontario.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

AI comes to grocery shopping in Canada

Economy, Environment, International, Politics

Canada involved in two U.S. environmental lawsuits

RCI | Français

La réussite d'une fécondation in vitro résiderait dans le choix de l'embryon

RCI | Español

La candidata bloquista Claudia Valdivia satisfecha a pesar de la derrota

RCI | 中文

奥运老将，政坛新手：安省密尔顿选区议员范克沃登

العربية | RCI

ما المتوقع من حكومة ترودو الليبرالية المقبلة على الصعيديْن الاقتصادي والضريبي؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les 39 victimes retrouvées dans un conteneur sont d'origine chinoise, croit la policeL’affaire SNC-Lavalin pourrait revenir hanter les libéraux minoritairesPlus du tiers des jeunes Canadiens victimes de violence à l’écoleClasse moyenne en Chine : les enfants de la croissance au temps du ralentissementGrogne chez les conservateurs québécoisLe mot « nègre » dans le livre d'école de son fils incite un père de Gatineau à déposer une plainteCommission spéciale sur la DPJ : « Je me sentais comme un numéro »Le ministère de l’Environnement consomme moins de papier, les citoyens aussiComment la Suède permet à la presse écrite de se maintenir à flotDes républicains font intrusion pour interrompre un témoignage à huis clos
Trans Mountain pipeline won't be part of minority government negotiations: MorneauWildfire forces evacuations in northern CaliforniaEx-Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's remains exhumed from state mausoleum, moved to cemetery'A challenging budget': Alberta awaits UCP government's 1st financial plan'My people,' Jimmy Kimmel says to N.L. family wearing Dildo shirts in NYCAll 39 found dead in container were Chinese nationals, British police sayMost schools keep violent incidents secret, so we asked 4,000 students to share their experiencesN-word in son's school book prompts rights complaint from Gatineau, Que., dadWhat Justin Trudeau's win means for Doug Ford and his governmentWhy Big Oil faces court cases that echo the litigation against Big Tobacco in the '90s