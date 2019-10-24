AI comes to grocery shopping in Canada

The second largest supermarket grocery chain in Canada is rolling out new technology. They’re calling it the “smart cart”. Using terminology like “enhance the shopping experience” and describing the technology

as a “highly-engaging, fun and fast way to shop” the cart itself scans and weighs produce and bulk products placed into it thanks to a scale under the car which calculates price according to the weight and resets after the item is added. Products can be paid for on the spot instead of waiting at the cashier checkout.

Cameras will eventually be added so that customers won’t even have to scan items themselves.

Mathieu Lacoursiere, Vice President, Retail Support at Sobeys Inc adds, “The carts will also give our in-store teammates more time to interact with customers and answer questions about food and new products”.

However, the AI technology would also help shoppers navigate the store to complete their shopping list, highlight promotions, and even make product suggestions, thereby eliminating much of typical need to interact with the in-store teammates.

Theoretically this AI technology could also replace the use of self check-out stations in grocery stores, and along with the new smart cart, both technologies could eliminate the need for cashiers, which could eliminate many thousands of jobs across Canada.

A pilot project for this new AI technology will begin in the chain’s Glen Abbey location in Oakville, Ontario.

Additional information-sources