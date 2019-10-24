Trudeau reaffirms Canada’s bid for UN Security Council seat

The newly elected minority Liberal government will continue its campaign for one of the rotating seats on the United Nations Security Council, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

“We are committed to playing a positive and constructive role at the United Nations,” Trudeau said in a statement on the occasion of the United Nations Day, which marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945.

“This is why Canada has submitted its candidacy to serve on the UN Security Council for 2021-22.”

In his congratulatory message Trudeau listed several Canadian achievements that in his opinion make Canada a perfect candidate for the Security Council.

“Canada is a proud founding member of the UN, and will continue to engage partners from around the world to achieve global security and prosperity,” Trudeau said.

“We have renewed our longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping, and have taken a leadership role to meet the changing nature of conflict and peacebuilding, including through innovative approaches such as the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations.”

Canada also works with the UN to meet the challenges of the 21st century and remains “committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at home and abroad to help make the world more just, prosperous, safe, and sustainable,” Trudeau added.

However, Canada’s campaign to secure one of the ten non-permanent seats for a two-year term faces a tough fight from Norway and Ireland.

The last time Canada sat on the Security Council was in 1999-2000. Throughout the UN’s 74 year history Canada has served on the council for a total of 12 years.