A sign in Ottawa urged people to cast a ballot in last week's federal election. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa says more needs to be done to protect elections

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 08:32
Last Updated: Monday, October 28, 2019 11:47
0 Comments ↓

Share

The federal government has confirmed for the first time that attempts were made to meddle in last week’s federal election and says more needs to be done to combat online disinformation.

The government has not provided any details about the extent of the meddling, saying only that officials charged with monitoring and preventing both domestic and foreign interference did not “observe” any activity that merited sounding an alarm.

“Going forward, there is still a sense that more needs to be done to address the spread of disinformation on social media platforms,” Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould said in a statement to CBC News.

“We will review, reflect and assess those measures in the coming months,” Gould said.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould wants the government to do more to reduce online misinformation or disinformation during election campaigns. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

“At this stage it is too early to speak publicly about what those could be.”

In January, the Liberal government unveiled a series of new measures aimed at protecting Canada’s electoral system against foreign interference, and enhancing its ability to defend the democratic process from cyber threats and disinformation.

Among the measures was the creation of the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol, a five-person panel of senior bureaucrats who would sound the alarm if it saw evidence that the election was being undermined.

The panel will now assess how the the election protocol worked in addressing any threats and prepare a classified report for the prime minister and the Parliament’s National Security and Intelligence Committee.

The report would include recommendations of whether or not the protocol should be a permanent part of future elections.

With files from CBC, CTV, RCI

Share
Categories: International, Politics, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Recognize privacy as a human right, urge world’s guardians

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Looking for a lift in the fight against forest fires

RCI | Français

Le syndrome de Rett : maladie méconnue et rare

RCI | Español

Chilena-canadiense elegida diputada en el Parlamento de Ottawa

RCI | 中文

加拿大联邦大选过后，中部省份独立呼声重现

العربية | RCI

العراق: الحراك الاحتجاجي بين التطلع إلى آفاق المستقبل الرحبة والقمع الدموي