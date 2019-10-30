Canada History: Oct 31, 1944; The vicious battle for the Walcheren causeway

By October of 1944 Canadians had fought their way through along the Atlantic coast through Belgium, capturing German rocket sites and all bitterly defended by hardened German troops. By the end of the month, they had to attack Walcheren Island. But there was only one very narrow access point, a killing zone, 1.2km long and straight as an arrow.

Peter Boyle (C.D) describes the battle. He is president of Valour Canada, and holds the rank of LCol in the Canadian Forces Reserves.

After fighting through Normandy through Caen and being instrumental in the Falaise, the Canadians were given a new assignment.

Under the command of Canadian General Harry Crerar, the Canadians with British and Polish troops, had fought through Flanders liberating cities like Furnes, La Panne, Nieuport, Ostend, Knocke-Heist, Bruges, Eecloo, and the northern suburbs of Antwerp, taking the Schipdonk and Leopold canals, Breskens and Beveland in Holland

In costly battles to take the south shore of the estuary, Canada’s 3rd division had lost over 2,000 men.

Now the Black Watch (RHR Montreal), the Calgary Highlanders, and the Regiment de Maisonneuve (Montreal) were assigned an almost suicidal task. They had to take Walcheren Island.

The island was a strategic point defending the Scheldt Estuary leading to the vital Belgian port of Antwerp. As long as Walcheran with its heavy guns was in German hands, the port could not be used by the Allies to deliver desperately needed supplies.

Sent forward across the killing zone of the causeway Canadians somehow managed to cross and briefly hold the far end but could not advance from this untenable position. The bitter fighting continued in a stalemate but kept the defenders preoccupied until British forces managed an amphibious landing at Westkapelle on the Atlantic side and Vlissingen at the mouth of the estuary attacking from behind and forcing the Germans inland. With Canadians to the east and south, and British to the west, the defenders surrendered by November 8.

The battle is remembered by all three Canadian regiments as a battle honour and example of extreme courage.

Additional information