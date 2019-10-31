A Malawian woman carries food aid distributed by the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) in Mzumazi village near the capital Lilongwe, Feb. 3, 2016. (Mike Hutchings/REUTERS)

Record 45 million people in southern Africa facing food crisis, says UN

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:45
0 Comments ↓

Share

A record 45 million people across southern Africa face severe food shortages in the next six months, with nearly 11 million currently enduring drought-induced “crisis” or “emergency” levels of food insecurity, three United Nations agencies warned on Thursday.

The 16-member Southern African Development Community is in the grips of a severe drought, as climate change wreaks havoc in impoverished countries struggling to cope with extreme natural disasters, such as Cyclone Idai which devastated Mozambique earlier this year.

Some of the worst affected countries include Angola, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Eswatini and Lesotho.

“We’ve had the worst drought in 35 years in central and western areas during the growing season,” said Margaret Malu, acting regional director for southern Africa at the World Food Programme (WFP).

“We must meet the pressing emergency food and nutrition needs of millions of people, but also invest in building the resilience of those threatened by ever more frequent and severe droughts, floods and storms.”

A Malawian man transports food aid distributed by the United Nations World Food Progamme (WFP) through maize fields in Mzumazi village near the capital Lilongwe, Feb. 3, 2016. (Mike Hutchings/REUTERS)

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the WFP are calling for urgent funding to avert a major hunger crisis and for the international community to step up investment in long-term measures to combat the impact of climate shocks and build the capacity of communities and countries to withstand them.

The WFP urgently needs $245 million US to assist 7.2 million people in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Eswatini and Lesotho through March 2020, said Julie Marshall, WFP Canada’s spokesperson.

While southern Africa has experienced normal rainfall in just one of the last five growing seasons, persistent drought, back-to-back cyclones and flooding have wreaked havoc on harvests in a region overly dependent on rain-fed, smallholder agriculture, the UN agencies said in a joint statement.

“Late rains, extended dry periods, two major cyclones and economic challenges have proved a recipe for disaster for food security and livelihoods across Southern Africa,” said Alain Onibon, FAO’s Sub-Regional Coordinator for Southern Africa.  “As it could take many farming communities at least two to three growing seasons to return to normal production, immediate support is vital.”

The international community must scale up its agricultural emergency response, he added.

A Zimbabwean man walks through his maize field outside Harare, Jan. 20, 2016. (Philimon Bulawayo/REUTERS)

“We need to ensure farmers and agropastoralists take advantage of the forecasted good rains, assuming they happen, as this will be crucial in helping them rebuild their livelihoods,” Onibon said.

The growing hunger crisis is also affecting urban areas and is being aggravated by rising food prices, large-scale livestock losses and mounting joblessness, the statement.

Much of the food insecurity in the region is directly caused by climate change, according to UN experts.

Southern Africa’s temperatures are rising at twice the global average according to the International Panel on Climate Change, and the region includes six of the nine African countries set to be hardest hit by adverse weather in coming years: DR Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, said the joint statement by the three agencies.

“With the region so prone to shocks and afflicted by high rates of chronic hunger, inequality and structural poverty, climate change is an existential emergency which must be tackled with the utmost urgency”, said Robson Mutandi, IFAD Director for the Southern Africa Hub. “Governments have the biggest role to play, but we must all step up because it affects each and every one of us.”

With files from Reuters

Share
Categories: International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Toronto: Garbage to fuel garbage trucks

RCI | Français

Métiers de la construction : faire plus de places aux femmes immigrantes

RCI | Español

Continúa debate sobre salud mental de niños de la generación alfa

RCI | 中文

历史可能重演？小特鲁多可以从老特鲁多少数政府运作上得到什么启示？

المشاركون في المسابقة الطلابية لإطلاق الصواريخ في جامعة البليدة في الجزائر - Courtesy : Abdelkader Kherratالعربية | RCI

طلبة جزائريون يستفيدون من الخبرة الكندية في ميدان الملاحة الجوية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Algérie : Un 37e vendredi de manifestations contre le régimeDe nouveaux brasiers éclatent près de Los AngelesLa rémunération des médecins spécialistes est « horriblement opaque », dit un expertInondations à Saint-André-d’Argenteuil : une solution permanente sera adoptée, dit LegaultLe président du Liban appuie la fin de l’État confessionnelDes dépouillements judiciaires ordonnés dans Hochelaga et Port Moody–CoquitlamSNC-Lavalin : un modèle d'affaires basé sur les pots-de-vin, affirme la CouronneLa Chambre des représentants officialise l'enquête en destitution du président TrumpBenoit Charette gérera la lutte contre les changements climatiques au QuébecCréation d’emplois : Montréal dans le peloton de tête
China says it won't tolerate challenges to Hong Kong's 'one country, two systems' statusTrudeau talks new NAFTA with Mexico's president as Pelosi signals optimism on ratificationKeystone pipeline shut after spilling over 1 million litres of oil in North DakotaCourts order election recounts in Quebec, B.C. ridingsMeasles limits immune system's ability to fight off other infections, studies suggestWinnipeg man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of 'happy little boy'Security video captures Toronto apartment shooting that sent 5 teenagers to hospitalQantas grounds 3 Boeing 737 NG jets over hairline cracksImpeachment rules process approved in House as another U.S. official testifiesCostumed kids still hit the streets even as some Quebec towns postpone Halloween