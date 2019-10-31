Starting in spring 2020, the City of Toronto will start adding renewable bio-gas to its fleet of natural gas garbage trucks.(City of Toronto)

Toronto: Garbage to fuel garbage trucks

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, October 31, 2019 13:20
0 Comments ↓

Share

Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, creates vast amounts of waste. Vast tonnes of that is food and organic waste.

While this traditionally has gone into the ever increasing mountains of landfill waste, a new plan is to use some of that organic waste and turn it into fuel for the very trucks that collect the waste.

In Toronto, these anaerobic digesters at the Disco Rd facility will be upgraded to produce bio-gas. A new set of digesters at the Dufferin Rd facility will also produce the renewable natural gas. (Craig Chivers-CBC)

Organic waste will be converted into bio-gas to fuel some of the city trucks and to heat homes connected to natural gas lines.

As part of a long-term plan begun years ago, many of the city’s diesel powered garbage trucks have already been replaced by ones running on natural gas. An anaerobic facility has been built to convert the organic waste into a solid and renewable natural gas (RNG). It is  one of the first in N. America to use the anaerobic method to convert waste food and organic material into RNG. A second location in the city, has the anaerobic technology in place but will be upgraded to convert the created gas into RNG.

With both aerobic and anaerobic digestion, the final solid product – compost – is sold to farms, plant nurseries, grocery stores and garden centres. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Quoted by the CBC, Carlyle Khan, director of infrastructure and resources management at the City of Toronto said, “It’s exactly the same as the human body. Ground up food goes into your stomach and then your intestines, the material starts to break down in the absence of oxygen. It results in the production of a solid or gas.”

The project won an Energy Vision award last year in Manhattan.

The 170 city garbage trucks will begin in March next year with a mixture of natural gas and the RNG, which will also be fed into the natural gas grid in collaboration with Enbridge and its pipe system.

Most Canadian cities now have a grey bin for garbage, a blue bin for recyclables, and a green (or brown in some cases) bin for organics-compostibles (Courtney Markewich -CBC)

Once the system is fully operational, it will  process 55,000 tonnes of waste thereby reducing the city’s carbon dioxide output by an estimated 9,000 tonnes.

Success of the programme also depends on residents ensuring that food scraps and other organic waste is placed in their “green bin” waste containers for pickup.

Vancouver has just been approved to develop a similar operation.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Toronto: Garbage to fuel garbage trucks

RCI | Français

Métiers de la construction : faire plus de places aux femmes immigrantes

RCI | Español

Continúa debate sobre salud mental de niños de la generación alfa

RCI | 中文

历史可能重演？小特鲁多可以从老特鲁多少数政府运作上得到什么启示？

المشاركون في المسابقة الطلابية لإطلاق الصواريخ في جامعة البليدة في الجزائر - Courtesy : Abdelkader Kherratالعربية | RCI

طلبة جزائريون يستفيدون من الخبرة الكندية في ميدان الملاحة الجوية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Algérie : Un 37e vendredi de manifestations contre le régimeDe nouveaux brasiers éclatent près de Los AngelesLa rémunération des médecins spécialistes est « horriblement opaque », dit un expertInondations à Saint-André-d’Argenteuil : une solution permanente sera adoptée, dit LegaultLe président du Liban appuie la fin de l’État confessionnelDes dépouillements judiciaires ordonnés dans Hochelaga et Port Moody–CoquitlamSNC-Lavalin : un modèle d'affaires basé sur les pots-de-vin, affirme la CouronneLa Chambre des représentants officialise l'enquête en destitution du président TrumpBenoit Charette gérera la lutte contre les changements climatiques au QuébecCréation d’emplois : Montréal dans le peloton de tête
China says it won't tolerate challenges to Hong Kong's 'one country, two systems' statusTrudeau talks new NAFTA with Mexico's president as Pelosi signals optimism on ratificationKeystone pipeline shut after spilling over 1 million litres of oil in North DakotaCourts order election recounts in Quebec, B.C. ridingsMeasles limits immune system's ability to fight off other infections, studies suggestWinnipeg man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of 'happy little boy'Security video captures Toronto apartment shooting that sent 5 teenagers to hospitalQantas grounds 3 Boeing 737 NG jets over hairline cracksImpeachment rules process approved in House as another U.S. official testifiesCostumed kids still hit the streets even as some Quebec towns postpone Halloween