Storm of veteran’s protest reverses school decision on Remembrance Day prayer

Perhaps the administrators thought they were making a “modern” decision.

Administrators at Jubilee Elementary School in Sydney Mines, Cape Breton said they wanted to make the annual Remembrance Day commemoration “more inclusive” by eliminating the Remembrance prayer for the November 6 event., which takes place prior to the public commemoration on the official November 11 date.

The reaction to this decision to exclude the prayer was swift. Veterans were angered all across the country. Veterans say the move instead excluded them.

One veteran of the Afghanistan war and parent of a student said he had a difficult time explaining to his young son why he was crying regarding the decision.

Clarence Dawe, former president of the Royal Canadian Legion for Nova Scotia Nunavut Command, is a fighter and served in the Canadian Forces in the 1960’s. He was outraged at the decision and an effort to end a 92 year tradition.

Quoted in the CBC he said, “Our men and women who fought overseas took prayers every day,” said Dawe. “Padres, chaplains followed them right into battle. That’s what kept them going.”

The local vice-president of Branch 8 of the Legion. Mel Birmingham, said the move was “truly disrespectful”.

One day after the story hit the news, the school backtracked on the decision. The principal phoned the local legion yesterday morning to say a prayer would be included after all.

Legion members said that had the reversal not come, they would have held a prayer in front of the school and that members of other Legion branches had planned to join them.

Additional information-sources