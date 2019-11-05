Mission Control in the battle to save polar bears opens near Hudson Bay

Care to know a whole lot more about polar bears?

I know just the place.

Treat yourself to a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, the Hudson Bay town that bills itself as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World.”

A lot of people were there on the weekend for the grand opening of Polar Bears International House that supporters hope will serve as Ground Zero for all things polar bear and their conservation.

Among the guests were Polar Bears International ambassador and spokesperson Kate Upton and her husband, Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander.

Also on hand was Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, and a member of the Polar Bears International Board

Reiss’s family foundation gifted $1 million to project, designed by the Montreal-based architecture firm Blouin-Orzes.

The goal of the facility is to educate visitors about polar bears and the Arctic sea ice they depend on, and send visitors home inspired to join the battle.

Geoff York has spent much of his life advocating for the protection polar bears.

I spoke with York, Polar Bear International’s senior director of conservation, on Tuesday about where polar bears in the world stand in their fight for survival, the new facility, and how it might help.