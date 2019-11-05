Polar Bears International House, a new centre to help focus on the fight to save the world's polar bears, was dedicated over the weekend in the Hudson Bay town on Churchill, Manitoba. (© Blouin-Orzes Architects)

Mission Control in the battle to save polar bears opens near Hudson Bay

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 14:01
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 15:48
0 Comments ↓

Share

Care to know a whole lot more about polar bears?

I know just the place.

A new centre in Churchill, Manitoba aimed at helping the fight to save the world’s polar bears opened on the weekend. (BJ Kirschhnoffer/polarbearsinternational.org)

Treat yourself to a trip to Churchill, Manitoba, the Hudson Bay town that bills itself as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World.”

A lot of people were there on the weekend for the grand opening of Polar Bears International House that supporters hope will serve as Ground Zero for all things polar bear and their conservation.

Among the guests were Polar Bears International ambassador and spokesperson Kate Upton and her husband, Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander.

Kerstin Langenberger posted this photo on her Facebook page in 2015 and suggested a link between the polar bear’s emaciated state and climate change. The photo has been shared more than 52, 000 times. (Kerstin Langenberger/Facebook)

Also on hand was Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, and a member of the Polar Bears International Board

Reiss’s family foundation gifted $1 million to project, designed by the Montreal-based architecture firm Blouin-Orzes.

The goal of the facility is to educate visitors about polar bears and the Arctic sea ice they depend on, and send visitors home inspired to join the battle.

Geoff York and a friend. (Mike Lockhart/polarbearsinternational.org)

Geoff York has spent much of his life advocating for the protection polar bears.

I spoke with York, Polar Bear International’s senior director of conservation, on Tuesday about where polar bears in the world stand in their fight for survival, the new facility, and how it might help.

Listen
Share
Categories: Environment, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada history: Nov 5, 1939, the national time signal begins

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Nunavut grapples with cyberattack on government computers

Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Northwest Territories now has 911 for emergency calls

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Ontario classrooms: mobile phone ban now in effect

RCI | Français

De jeunes Québécoises exploitées sexuellement ailleurs au Canada

RCI | Español

Comenzaron audiencias de Comisión sobre la explotación sexual de menores

RCI | 中文

加拿大养猪场会被非洲猪瘟攻陷吗？

العربية | RCI

العلمانية والديمقراطية في المجتمعات الإسلامية مع الدكتور محمد الشريف فرجاني