"Behind the Time" photo by Youssef Karsh, March 1945. Shown are the gears running the four clock faces in the Victory and Peace Tower of Parliament in Ottawa. (Library and Archives Canada)

Canada history: Nov 5, 1939, the national time signal begins

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 12:58
0 Comments ↓

Share

It was on this day that Canada’s longest running, and shortest radio broadcast began.

It’s the official time signal from the National Research Council (NRC) broadcast on the public radio network ever since, with other networks sometime joining in.

The broadcasts last about 30 seconds, although usually much shorter now.  Originally with an announcer saying “Now, the National Research Council time signal. The beginning of the long dash following ten seconds of silence indicates exactly one o’clock, Eastern Standard Time, (month) (date) (year)” except the long silence is now gone.

A portion of the printed CBC radio broadcast schedule for Ontario, for Sunday Nov 5, 1939

While official time signals had begun as far back as 1923 when astronomers at the the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory created a shortwave time signal radio station. Regular daytime transmission began in January. In order to cover Canada in its entirety, the station automatically sent its call sign in Morse code once per hour and pulses were coded to identify the time of day.

The radio call letters CHU were first used for Canadian time transmission on the frequencies 3330 kHz, 7335 (7850 since 2009) kHz and 14670 kHz starting in 1938.

But on this date in 1939 the daily signal was begun on the CBC public broadcaster AM radio network across the country. It now continues its 80 years of uninterrupted broadcasts on CBC radio.

An atomic clock at the NRC, in a carefully climate controlled, all copper-clad room. (NRC)

For decades the Dominion Observatory time signal was an important as most people used wind up watches and clocks, and for appointments, train and other schedules, it was important to readjust them to ensure accuracy. This was even more important as Canada had already entered the Second World War, and massive amounts of personnel and materiel were being shipped around the country and internationally.

Initially the scientists at the Dominion Observatory in Ottawa would take astronomical measurements and combine that with a state of the (at the time) pendulum clock and together accuracy was within one second. Since the 1950’s a cesium atomic clock has been used, and the service transferred to the National Research Council.

Eventually as electronics began to enter the radio system, the ten seconds of silence had to be done away with as the equipment interpreted the silence as a technical problem and react with backups.

Even though people have digital timepieces, smart devices and other automatically adjusted cell phones, the time signal is such a part of Canadian culture that it’s unlikely it would be done away with as “redundant” in the foreseeable future.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada history: Nov 5, 1939, the national time signal begins

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Nunavut grapples with cyberattack on government computers

Health, Indigenous, International, Society

Northwest Territories now has 911 for emergency calls

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Ontario classrooms: mobile phone ban now in effect

RCI | Français

De jeunes Québécoises exploitées sexuellement ailleurs au Canada

RCI | Español

Comenzaron audiencias de Comisión sobre la explotación sexual de menores

RCI | 中文

加拿大养猪场会被非洲猪瘟攻陷吗？

العربية | RCI

العلمانية والديمقراطية في المجتمعات الإسلامية مع الدكتور محمد الشريف فرجاني