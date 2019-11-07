SaskEgg supports the Heart for Africa's Project Canaan project and recently got together to purchase an egg delivery truck that allows eggs and meal packs to be delivered to thousands of children and families across Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) every week. (Egg Farmers of Canada)

Canadian charity teams up with egg farmers to care for African orphans

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 15:35
Last Updated: Thursday, November 7, 2019 16:01
0 Comments ↓

Share

Janine and Ian Maxwell want your money.

Not all of it… But as much as you can spare to help them care for more than 250 orphans and abandoned babies at their orphanage in Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) and the 2,500-acre farm that produces food for a network of 30 churches and schools in the tiny Southern African kingdom.

In their quest to feed their orphans, the Maxwell’s and their Heart for Africa charity have partnered with Egg Farmers of Canada, which manages Canada’s egg supply and represents egg producers.

Tim Lambert, CEO of Egg Farmers of Canada, said he was so impressed by the story of the Canadian couple, their work with orphans and their Project Canaan Farm when he first heard it several years ago that he decided to visit them in Swaziland, as the country was known before it changed its name to Eswatini in 2018.

“We were amazed at what they had already achieved with their 2,500-acre farm, with the orphanage for children and also with community feeding programs,” Lambert said in a phone interview from Ottawa, where he was hosting the Maxwells, who are in Canada as part of their month-long fundraising tour of North America.

“Malnutrition in the country is a huge problem, the country has been devastated by HIV/AIDS and within that they’ve lost a generation of adults,” Lambert said. “So there is, if you can believe it, a half a million orphans and vulnerable children in the country, that’s more than half of the population of the entire nation.”

(click to listen to the full interview with Tim Lambert, Janine and Ian Maxwell)

Listen

The partnership between Egg Farmers of Canada and Heart for Africa was announced in late 2014 and since then Canadian egg farmers have helped locals build an entire egg farm from the ground up, Lambert said.

The farm now has 5,000 hens in two houses, offers fresh eggs to thousands of people in the community and is providing a locally produced protein that’s essential for human growth and development, Lambert said.

The Egg Farmers of Canada also got help from other industry partners, such as Sanovo, a Danish company that donated equipment to hard cook and chill the eggs, and the Saskatchewan Eggs Producers donated a delivery truck for the operation, Lambert said.

Lifesaving protein

“We’re able to distribute over 4,000 eggs every day and to date we’ve distributed over five million eggs,” Lambert said.

The eggs are distributed in some of the most remote subsistence farming communities in Eswatini, said Janine Maxwell, who grew up in Northern Ontario.

“We have been in a drought for the last two-and-a-half years and we still don’t know whether the rains are coming so they haven’t even been able to plant their maze crops, which is their staple, for the last few years,” Maxwell said.

“We had already been running this feeding program with these 30 partners and feeding local children but we’re seeing more and more children coming into the program because there is no food at home, and there is no food in the schools.”

Each child gets a hard-boiled egg along with their nutritious MannaPack meals provided by the U.S. charity Feed My Starving Children, she said.

“That protein is so important for their brain development, for their body development,” Maxwell said.

‘I knew I couldn’t go back to my life leisure and pleasure’

Maxwell said she was heartbroken hearing the stories of orphaned children during her travels through Africa. A former marketing executive, she travelled to Africa in “search for the meaning of life” after witnessing the 9/11 attacks during a business trip to New York that eventually led her and her husband, Ian, to re-evaluate their lives’ priorities.

“That search took me to Africa and I fell in love with the people, I fell in love with many of the countries I travelled to but my heart was specifically touched for these orphans, these children who have been orphaned because of HIV/AIDS,” Maxwell said.

She met hundreds of these orphaned children who were living on the streets in every country she visited, Maxwell said.

“And you know, these young five, six-year-olds being raped every night by older kids, they’re eating out of garbage cans, the young teenage girls are getting pregnant, they’re dumping their babies in outdoor pit latrines, they’re dumping them on the side of the road, they’re dumping them in rivers,” Maxwell said.

“And I just knew I couldn’t go back to my life of leisure and pleasure, I had to do something.”

After working on various projects in Eswatini since 2005, the Maxwells packed up their belongings and with their two children in tow moved there permanently in 2012, shortly after opening their orphanage for abandoned children.

“I married a strong woman and I followed her,” said Ian Maxwell, who was born in Ottawa and grew up in Nepean. “It’s a beautiful country but the people were really, really sick.”

The Maxwell’s strong background in business and organizational talent really impressed them, Lambert said.

“While many charities are well-intentioned, it’s not always easy to deliver success in developing parts of the world,” Lambert said. “And because of their business background, they’re able to think, plan, design, but then also execute on their plans. Things get done!”

Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
RCI | Français

Batterie au lithium: Karim Zaghib récompensé pour sa recherche innovante

RCI | Español

Migraaaants, una travesía artística de la Coop Ludotek-Art

RCI | 中文

移民反对移民：加拿大极右党派获得一些移民支持

العربية | RCI

صلاةٌ في تورونتو على نية العراق ورجاءٌ بقيامته ليلبّي طموحات شعبه بالعيش الكريم

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Laïcité : Queen's Park adopte la motion pour défendre la diversité religieuseLes libéraux insatisfaits de la mise à jour économique de QuébecTrump devra payer 2 millions pour une mauvaise utilisation de sa fondationMise à jour économique : Québec nage dans l'argentProcédure de destitution : John Bolton brille par son absenceL'ex-maire de L’Assomption aurait coûté plus de 4 millions $ à la VilleCeux qui critiquent la réforme du PEQ sont motivés par l'argent, dit LegaultCatherine Dorion critiquée pour son coton ouaté au Salon bleuUn père de Brampton accusé du meurtre de ses deux garçonsLe monde assiste à la « mort cérébrale de l’OTAN », juge Macron
Trump ordered to pay $2M for misusing his charitable foundationEdmonton paddler discovers 65-million-year-old tree stump during riverbank pee breakCharges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder against man accused of killing 3-year-old Winnipeg boyU.K.'s Bercow speaks out on Trump, calls Brexit a 'historic mistake'Alberta premier chartered $16K flight to fly 3 premiers to Saskatoon after Stampede eventQuebec denies French citizen's immigration application because chapter of thesis was in EnglishChina sentences 9 in fentanyl trafficking case after U.S. tipFather charged with murder after 2 brothers found dead in Brampton, Ont., homeHalifax mom shocked by form for 'unmarried mother' to confirm baby's dadBoris Johnson could lose his seat, and this young Labour candidate hopes he'll be the one to take it