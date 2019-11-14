Visitors experience facial recognition technology at a Face++ booth during the China Public Security Expo in Shenzhen in 2017. In China, facial recognition is being used by the government to help monitor the movements of the country's 1.4 billion people. The Chinese-Canadian owner of a supermarket chain in Canada wants to install the technology in his stores to make check outs even simpler, others fear the "Big Brother" potential (Bobby Yip/Reuters)

Chinese facial recognition coming to a few Canadian stores

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 09:23
Last Updated: Thursday, November 14, 2019 12:41
0 Comments ↓

Share
An advance for consumers, or towards Orwellian future?

A chain of supermarkets frequented by the Chinese communities in southern Ontario and southern British Columbia may soon install facial recognition technology.

One of Wei Chengyi’s chain “Foody Mart” stores in the greater Toronto area where facial recognition technology to speed checkout could be installed next year (Google streetview)

The owner of the Foody Mart chain, Wei Chengyi, is also permanent honourary chairman of the  Confederation of  Toronto Chinese Canadian Organisations, and is reportedly a longtime friend of the Chinese government and met China’s President at an event in Beijing. He also spoke at a rally in Markham Ontario in August against the Hong Kong democracy movement; Former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Michael Chan also spoke at the pro-Beijing rally.

Wei Chengyi, speaking at a pro-Beijing rally in Markham Ontario on August 11, 2019 denouncing the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, (courtesy Epcch Times-Yi Ling)

Wei has said he is considering using Chinese technology to enable customers to pay through facial recognition starting early next year. Clients will simply look into a camera and their face would be recognized and linked to their account.

It seems this could be the first use of such technology in a store in North America.

China has some two million surveillance cameras and facial recognition is used widely for such things as gaining entrance to schools and zoos, to monitor social habits to create a “social credit score” in a way very similar to the science fiction series “Black Mirror”, and to monitor students in class to see who is paying attention.

Cheuk Kwan, Chairman of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China is quoted by PostMedia saying, “I don’t want to sound alarmist, but this is another insidious and on-the-surface-innocent way China is slowly encroaching on our society. “Canada should have strong skepticism on any move initiated from CCP (Chinese Communist Party) influence under the guise of high-tech investment or business innovation,”

Other privacy advocates are also concerned. Anne Couvoukian, former privacy watchdog for Ontario and  now the Distinguished Expert-in-Residence, leading the Privacy by Design Centre of Excellence at Ryerson University in Toronto. She has expressed personal speculation that all tech from China has a “back door” and data will end up in China.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

The study of what’s killing galaxy clusters

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Animal rights activists push ahead-relentlessly

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

The sports-Remembrance Day poppy controversy continues: Don Cherry

RCI | Français

Jeune fasciné par l’espace? possible de vivre l'expérience d’astronaute junior

RCI | Español

El Ártico enfrentaría amenazas climáticas “abruptas”: Universidad McGill

RCI | 中文

一战中国劳工旅与加拿大：《哈里.利文斯通的被遗忘的人》

يشكّل النساء أعلى نسبة من ضحايا العنف الزوجي في كيبيك حسب وزارة السلامة العامّة/Istockالعربية | RCI

"معا ضدّ العنف الزوجي" عنوان منتدى استضافته مونتريال