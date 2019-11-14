The 56-year-old CCCG Hudson normally carries out offshore Atlantic Zone Monitoring Program surveys, but she is unavailable this year because a vessel life extension refit had to be extended. (Robert Short/CBC)

East Coast climate change monitoring suffers a setback

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 08:20
Last Updated: Thursday, November 14, 2019 15:37
0 Comments ↓

Share

For those who believe in omens, this is not a particularly good one as Canada tries to move forward to put a sharper focus on climate change, something for which–at least up to now–it is not receiving particularly good marks.

CBC News’ Paul Withers reports that Fisheries and Oceans Canada has confirmed it has been forced to cancel a core oceanographic survey to monitor climate change off the East Coast because it could not find a ship capable of handling ocean conditions in the North Atlantic.

In years past, the survey that measures scientific data from water temperatures to blooms of microscopic organisms, has been carried out by the oldest vessel the Canadian Coast Guard’s fleet, the 56-year-old CCCG Hudson.

The Hudson has been in service since the early 60s. (CBC)

A year ago, the Coast Guard announced it was going to try to squeeze another five years of service from the aging Hudson and sent her for a $10-million refit.

But this spring, the refit suffered a setback when lead paint was discovered after other paint coatings were removed.

The Hudson would be unable to take part in its fall cruise, part of the Atlantic Zone Monitoring Program in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and off Nova Scotia, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The missions take place twice a year and have been running since 1998.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada hired a private research vessel, Corilolis ll, but she was deemed unable to carry out the Maritimes region survey.


The Hudson will not be part of this fall’s Atlantic Zone Monitoring Program after lead paint was discovered under later coats during a refitting. (John Darrell David/Facebook/cbc. ca)

“Although the private vessel is a highly capable marine research platform, the conduct of the AZMP Maritimes region monitoring program in the spring of 2019 led us to conclude that the vessel might not be able to fulfil all fall monitoring program needs,” Robin Jahn, spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said in an email to CBC News.

“The department was unsuccessful in its search for another available research vessel to fulfil the fall 2019 program when weather and ocean conditions are more variable.”

The government hopes to have the Hudson back in service in the spring, but for the first time since it began 21 years ago, the Maritimes fall survey has been cancelled.

With files from CBC (Paul Withers),

Share
Categories: Environment, International
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

The study of what’s killing galaxy clusters

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Animal rights activists push ahead-relentlessly

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

The sports-Remembrance Day poppy controversy continues: Don Cherry

RCI | Français

Jeune fasciné par l’espace? possible de vivre l'expérience d’astronaute junior

RCI | Español

Canadá no reconoce a Jeanine Añez como presidenta interina de Bolivia

RCI | 中文

一战中国劳工旅与加拿大：《哈里.利文斯通的被遗忘的人》

يشكّل النساء أعلى نسبة من ضحايا العنف الزوجي في كيبيك حسب وزارة السلامة العامّة/Istockالعربية | RCI

"معا ضدّ العنف الزوجي" عنوان منتدى استضافته مونتريال