Richest rugby contract ever: Star player comes to Canada

While the sport of rugby enjoys massive international media attention elsewhere around the world, that’s not really the case in North America

That may change somewhat in Canada as the Toronto Wolfpack team has just signed star player Sonny Bill Williams to the richest rugby contract ever.

The 34 year old, will reportedly collect about $5 million during his two-year contract with the team which has also just been accepted into England’s top tier “Super League”.

The Toronto owners had apparently been persuing Williams for two years.

The National Rugby League Wolfpack will debut Williams in England in February against the Castleford Tigers at Headingly, Leeds, then the Salford Red Devils At AJ Bell Stadium in Salford, the Wigan Warriors at DW Stadium, greater Manchester, and at Allianz Park in London, home of the Rugby Union Premier champ, Saracens

The Toronto Wolfpack early season fixtures are abroad as their own city-owned Lamport Stadium in Toronto will not be available to them until April due to the Canadian winter weather on one hand, and on the other, that winter dome-covered stadium is unavailable until that time.

