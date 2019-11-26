It was in the luxurious Windsor Hotel in Montreal that team owners met in November 1917, agreeing to form a new hockey league. The deal to create the National Hockey League was agreed upon on the 26th. (wiki commons-McCord Museum)

 History Canada: Nov 26,1917, birth of the NHL

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 09:58
0 Comments ↓

Share

The National Hockey league is one of the world’s best known and longest lasting professional sports leagues.

After an internal squabble with the Toronto owner of the “Blueshirts” in the small existing National Hockey Association, the other team owners suspended the league and met in Montreal’s luxurious Windsor hotel. Owners of the Montreal Canadiens,  the short lived Montreal Wanderers, Quebec Bulldogs and Ottawa Senators decided to form a new league on November 25, 1917.

The Ottawa Senators shown in 1914-15 became one of the original NHL teams, until they folded in the 1930’s. The name was revived and the new team rejoined the NHL in 1992 ( Library and Archives Canada -r11922-0-4-e)

Toronto would be represented by a team called the “Arenas” until 1919. They would be replaced by the St Patricks until 1927, which then evolved into the Maple Leafs of today.

The Toronto temple to hockey (and other sports), Maple Leaf Gardens, shown in the 1950’s (Toronto Reference Library 979-38-1 Cab)

So it was that the new “National Hockey League” came into being on this day, November 26, 1917.  The first two games of the fledgling league would be played a couple of weeks later.

Toronto St Pat’s shown in 1921-22, would be bought and renamed the Maple Leafs in 1927 (legends of hockey, wiki-commons)

As for the NHL, mostly eastern Canada based, they would be playing simultaneously for the next decade simultaneously with the Pacific Coast Hockey Association and briefly with the short-lived 1920’s Western Canada Hockey League.  The best team from the Pacific would play against the best from the NHL for the coveted Stanley Cup trophy.

The Montreal Forum, built in 1924 as the home for the Canadiens and the Maroons. Shown here circa 1944, Note the overhead wires for electric trams seen in the distance (City of Montreal archives-wiki commons)

By the mid twenties the NHL had added the Boston Bruins and with other teams added was now a league of ten.

Devout hockey fans will have heard of the “original six”; Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and New York.

These were the among the surviving teams to emerge from the Great Depression and lingering aftermath which saw the demise of the Montreal Maroons (folded in 1934) , the Pittsburgh Pirates (one season in Philadelphia as the Quakers), the Ottawa Senators, (moved to St Louis in 1934), and the New York Americans (1942)

1942, the Toronto Maple Leafs make an amazing comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup over the Detroit Red Wings (Ontario Archives F223-3-2-7-5)

As war once again began drawing off top eligible players, the surviving teams by 1942 were the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Black Hawks, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Rangers.

For the next 25 years, these six were the NHL until its first expansion in 1967.

Two of the ‘original’ NHL teams still going strong a century later. Here Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford look for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Blackhawks won 2-0. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The highly successful NHL today consists of 31 teams and is watched by millions of fans in arenas throughout North America and on televised broadcasts.

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

 History Canada: Nov 26,1917, birth of the NHL

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

The UN issues another stark warning about emissions

RCI | Français

Achats des Fêtes : les Canadiens pour des cadeaux recyclables et sans emballage

RCI | Español

Sospechas de casos de fraude en el sistema de inmigración de Quebec

RCI | 中文

新调查：转行的加拿大人大多感到更高兴

العربية | RCI

لقاء كسر الجليد بين حكومة ترودو الفدرالية وحكومة كيني في ألبرتا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Commission sur la DPJ : « Le gros raté, c'est la maltraitance »Visé par des allégations de racisme, l'entraîneur des Flames ratera le match de mercrediChrystia Freeland à l’écoute de la Saskatchewan, selon Scott Moe7 jeunes poursuivent le gouvernement Ford après la baisse des cibles de réduction des GESDesjardins a tourné le dos trop vite à Capitales Médias, estime Pierre FitzgibbonL'enquête en destitution visant Trump passera sous peu à une autre étapeDécret réclamé pour améliorer les conditions de travail des préposés aux bénéficiairesPour sauver ses porcs, il sacrifie 100 tonnes de grainsSoupçons de fraudes dans le système d'immigration : le Parti libéral se défendAu Québec, la voie qui mène à la LNH n’est pas celle qu’on pense
Major Hong Kong tunnel reopens as campus siege nears endToronto police arrest man who allegedly threw feces at 5 peopleThe NationalDurham police chief disgusted by 'repulsive' Facebook post shared by ex-officers'A child falling through the cracks': Teen failed by B.C. and Alberta child protection systems, report findsU.S. life expectancy being driven down by middle-aged deaths, study suggestsRecordings reveal details of campaign to attack Maxime Bernier, PPC as racists before electionVictoria-based data company broke privacy laws in work for pro-Brexit campaign, report saysLinda O'Leary had alcohol on breath on night of fatal boat crash, warrant documents say'When is it going to stop?' asks Sask. mother who lost 10-year-old girl to suicide