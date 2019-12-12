Yasser Ahmed Albaz, left, pictured with his wife, Safaa Eleshmawy. He has been held in a Cairo prison since February, but no-one seems to know why (Amal Ahmed Albaz/Suppled)

Family of a Canadian imprisoned in Egypt seeks help from Canadian government

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:33
0 Comments ↓

Share

Yasser Ahmed Albaz, a 51-year-old engineer from Oakville, Ontario was arrested in Cairo in February but after ten months in prison the reason for his arrest is still unknown.

Albaz, who has dual Egyptian and Canadian nationality was travelling on his Canadian passport on business in Egypt. When attempting to board a plane to return to Canada he was stopped at the airport and has been held ever since. His incarceration has been routinely extended but no information given about why he was arrested nor what he may be charged with, or even if he has charged at all. He

His daughter says her father is being held in the Tora Prison complex which has been the subject of concern by various human rights groups in the past several years.

Safaa Eleshmawy (right), wife of Yasser Albaz, looks on as his daughter Amal Ahmed holds up a petition for his release during a news conference Wednesday in Ottawa. Amal says her father’s human rights are being violated and is demanding the Canadian government act to bring him home. (Adrian Wyld- The Canadian Press)

Amal Ahmed Albaz says her father shares a cell with 17 other men with only one unhygienic toilet. She also says he has travelled several times in the past to Egypt since emigrating to Canada 20 years ago and never had a problem before. She insists he is not involved in any political activity.

The family is appealing to Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, to intervene and secure Albaz’ release. The Canadian minister is currently Champagne is in Egypt for the Aswan Forum, an international meeting on African development

A spokesman for the minister said the issue had been raised with the Egyptian counterpart and that the case would be raised with Egyptian government and consular officials.

Recently appointed foreign affairs minister Francois Philippe Champagne is currently in Egypt for an international forum. and says he has raised the issue with his Egyptian counterparts. Albaz’ family says they need action not words (Justin Tang- CP)

University of Toronto law professor Mohammad Fadel said Egypt has many vague laws such as ‘spreading false news’ that people can be charged with. Quoted in the CBC he noted, “It’s not quite clear why they don’t give these people formal charges. I suspect it’s because they want to have plausible deniability. Often people will be arrested and there will be no formal record of them being arrested.”

Albaz daughter meanwhile said what the family needs is more that ‘talk’ from Canadian officials, saying she wants the minister to bring her father home with him.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International, Politics, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

National Farmers Union exploring changes needed to help save the planet

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

CRISPR: Ethics and the gene editing of humans

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Aquaculture giant Cooke escapes sanctions in Maine

International, Politics, Religion, Society

Quebec premier’s comment in California raises eyebrows

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Free trade: Canada, Mexico and the U.S agree on a new revised deal. What now?

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, Society

A whole different kind of musical tour: the film

RCI | Français

Vie privée et Internet: recours rapides réclame le commissaire Daniel Therrien

RCI | Español

Una cumbre sobre cambio climático con pocos aires nuevos

RCI | 中文

渥太华中餐馆第三代东主用艺术方式记录华人在加拿大的历史

من اليمين إلى اليسار : نوا ماندلسون أفيف من جمعية الحريات المدنية الكندية وبشرى منّاعي، المتحدثة باسم المجلس الوطني للمسلمين الكنديين ومصطفى فاروق المدير التنفيذي للمجلس وهم في مبنى محكمة الاستئناف في كيبيك (أرشيف) Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press –العربية | RCI

محكمة الإستئناف تحكم بعدم تعليق قانون علمانية الدولة في كيبيك