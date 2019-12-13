Protesters hold a banned saying Bill 21 promotes hate and racism in an October demonstration against the law. One of many demonstrations against the Quebec law. ( Graham Hughes-CP)

Quebec high court rejects challenge to Bill 21

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 08:46
0 Comments ↓

Share

The legislation known as Bill 21 basically says if you are a public employee in some position of authority, such as a teacher, judge, police officer, certain lawyers, etc., you cannot wear anything that represents or symbolises your religion. This would include for example wearing a Muslim hijab, turban, or kippa.

Yesterday, a group challenging the law saw their case rejected once again. While acknowledging the law has caused harm to affected persons, the group’s request for an injunction to stay the law until a constitutional challenge can be heard was denied in a two to one ruling by the Quebec Court of Appeal tribunal.

A man is seen holding up a sign during a demonstration against Bill 21 in Montreal earlier this year. Quebec’s secularism law bans some public employees from wearing religious symbols in the workplace. Although the government claims wide public support for the law, it has also been the subject of many protests and is to be challenged on constitutional grounds IN 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Known as the “Laicity Act”, or ‘secularism law’, an injunction  against the law was sought on the grounds that it harmed the careers of some people and would cause harm to others who may seek certain of the jobs affected by the ban. The injunction hoped to suspend all or parts of the law until the Constitutional challenge to the law is heard in Quebec Superior Court which is scheduled for October 2020.

The ruling provincial Coalition Avenir party invoked closure to push the bill into law this summer adding the ‘nonwithstanding’ clause. This is a legal manoeuvre which allows sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to be overridden for a limited amount of time and therefore restrict any legal challenges.

The court ruled in its split decision rejecting the injunction request that the notwithstanding clause remains in effect.

The plaintiffs are the  Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), Natinal Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and Ichrak Nourel Hak, a female university student who had hoped to become a teacher but can’t under the law as she wears a hijab. They argued in part that the law targets hijab wearing women for the most part and so violated sexual equality guarantees which are not denied by the notwithstanding clause.

Bochra Manaï, Quebec spokesperson for the National Council of Canadian Muslims, is seen announcing in June that the group had filed a motion to have the religious symbols law declared unconstitutional. With her are the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s Noa Aviv, right, and Mustafa Farooq of the NCCM. The Quebec Court of Appeal yesterday ruled 2-1 against their request for an injunction.(Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The group had earlier lost their injunction request at the Quebec Superior Court but the province’s Chief Justice Nicole Duval Hesler  granted the group leave to appeal.

She was the dissenting judge on the tribunal with partial agreement with the plaintiffs.

Both the English Montreal School Board, and the Federation Autonome de l’Enseignment have both filed constitutional challenges to the law saying it limits their ability to hire qualified teachers.

Quebec’s Chief Justice, Francoise Duval Hesler who had granted the right to appeal, and who also gave a dissenting opinion favour of the injunction as a member of the appeal tribunal, is facing formal complaints charging a lack of impartiality regarding Bill 21. (Quebec Court of Appeal)

While reviewing options, the challenging groups say the case could end up in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, although that may be years away.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

New airline passenger rules set to kick in...will they work?

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

National Farmers Union exploring changes needed to help save the planet

RCI | Français

Violence conjugale: encore un meurtre familial au Québec

RCI | Español

Coloquio en Montreal por la paz en Colombia

RCI | 中文

加拿大农场主联盟：农业需要做出改变以挽救气候危机和农业危机

من اليمين إلى اليسار : نوا ماندلسون أفيف من جمعية الحريات المدنية الكندية وبشرى منّاعي، المتحدثة باسم المجلس الوطني للمسلمين الكنديين ومصطفى فاروق المدير التنفيذي للمجلس وهم في مبنى محكمة الاستئناف في كيبيك (أرشيف) Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press –العربية | RCI

محكمة الإستئناف تحكم بعدم تعليق قانون علمانية الدولة في كيبيك