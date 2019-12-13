The LINK Online, Dec. 13,14,15, 2019

Your hosts are Terry, Levon, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Is it time for Canada to rethink policy regarding China?

Working for the Canadian government, Margaret McCuaig Johnston had for decades worked to develop closer ties between Canada and China.

She says, however, that China under the current leadership has changed, becoming far more aggressive. She told Marc that she has changed her view of that country and suggests Canada should take a tougher stance against China on one hand, and start developing new markets other than China.

UN food assistance agency warns of escalating crisis in Burkina Faso

The UN is giving warning of a dire humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso, along with its neighbours in the Central Sahel region. Just 59 years into its independence, Burkina Faso is wracked with internal violence combined with the damaging effects of climate change.

The UN estimates almost 500,000 internally displaced people with almost 900,000 throughout the region, with some 2.4 million needing food assistance.

Levon has a report.

A whole different kind of musical tour: the film

One of the world’s great orchestra leaders, Kent Nagano, combined his talent, that of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, composer Matthew Ricketts, Cree playwright Thomson Highway, director and producer Roger Frappier, and several communities of the far north of Quebec.

The result is a unique collaboration in a chamber opera, and a film. Performed in five languages, Cree, Innu, Inuit, English and French. It tells of the folk legend of a ‘trickster’ swallowed by a whale. It’s called ‘Chaakapesh: The Trickster’s Quest,”

Terry Haig spoke to co-writer and co-director Jason Kingsley.

