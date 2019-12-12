A displaced woman looks on while she waits for help at a village in Dablo area, Burkina Faso March 1, 2019. (Luc Gnago/REUTERS)

UN food assistance agency warns of escalating crisis in Burkina Faso

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, December 12, 2019 16:50
Last Updated: Thursday, December 12, 2019 16:52
0 Comments ↓

Share

As Burkina Faso marks the 59th anniversary of its independence, the United Nations is warning of an escalating humanitarian crisis driven by intensifying conflict and climate change that has gripped the West African nation and its neighbours in the Central Sahel region.

The World Food Programme says the international community must ramp up its humanitarian response to protect and save lives in Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali and Niger.

“The Central Sahel region in West Africa, encompassing countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is currently in deep trouble,” said Marwa Awad, a Canadian humanitarian worker, who is the spokesperson for WFP.

The region is facing a convergence of a rapidly escalating armed conflict between the government and various groups and population displacement, compounded by the effects of climate change, said Awad, who has just returned from Burkina Faso.

Deteriorating security

There has been a sharp increase in violence in Burkina Faso – the number of attacks in the first half of 2019 surpassed the total for 2018, with reported civilian deaths four times the total recorded in 2018, according to WFP.

An attack on a convoy of a Canadian-owned gold mine in eastern Burkina Faso killed 38 people and injured over 60 people in early November.

The UN estimates, that at least 486,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northern Burkina Faso, moving south in search of security.

Soldiers from Burkina Faso participate in a simulated raid during the U.S. sponsored Flintlock exercises in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso Feb. 24, 2019. (Luc Gnago/REUTERS)

This exodus has brought the total number of internally displaced people across the three Sahelian countries to 860,000 people and is putting pressure on host communities, infrastructure and humanitarian agencies, Awad said.

Even without the exacerbating impact of insecurity across the arid region, the Sahel is on the forefront of climate change, and many communities are already having to adapt to an unpredictable climate, according to WFP.

Nearly 2.4 million people need food assistance in the Central Sahel, a figure that could rise due to continued displacements, WFP says.

“We’re quite worried that people will not be able to survive much longer unless more and more assistance is given,” Awad said.

‘We could see that trauma in the eyes’

Displaced people wait for help at a village in Dablo area, Burkina Faso March 1, 2019. (Luc Gnago/REUTERS)

Awad said she had a chance to visit a camp for the internally displaced people located north of the capital Ouagadougou. There she had an opportunity to listen to people’s stories as they recounted harrowing experiences of fleeing for their lives.

“It’s quite traumatizing and we could see that trauma in the eyes of the children and the women, and, of course, the elderly people – everyone who’s feeling vulnerable by this,” Awad said.

David Beaseley, WFP’s executive director, warned that the international community is running out of time to respond to the crisis before it turns into a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe.

“Our teams on the ground are seeing malnutrition levels pushed well past emergency thresholds – this means young children and new mothers are on the brink,” said Beasley. “If the world is serious about saving lives, the time to act is now.”

WFP urgently needs $150 million US for operations in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, under existing programs that include both emergency activities and resilience-building programs, Beasley said.

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

National Farmers Union exploring changes needed to help save the planet

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

CRISPR: Ethics and the gene editing of humans

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Aquaculture giant Cooke escapes sanctions in Maine

International, Politics, Religion, Society

Quebec premier’s comment in California raises eyebrows

RCI | Français

Vie privée et Internet: recours rapides réclame le commissaire Daniel Therrien

RCI | Español

Una cumbre sobre cambio climático con pocos aires nuevos

RCI | 中文

渥太华中餐馆第三代东主用艺术方式记录华人在加拿大的历史

من اليمين إلى اليسار : نوا ماندلسون أفيف من جمعية الحريات المدنية الكندية وبشرى منّاعي، المتحدثة باسم المجلس الوطني للمسلمين الكنديين ومصطفى فاروق المدير التنفيذي للمجلس وهم في مبنى محكمة الاستئناف في كيبيك (أرشيف) Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press –العربية | RCI

محكمة الإستئناف تحكم بعدم تعليق قانون علمانية الدولة في كيبيك