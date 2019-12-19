Jody Wilson-Raybould (seen during an all candidates town hall meeting in Vancouver in October) moved out of her Parliament Hill offices on Wednesday, the same day she was named Canadian Press Newsperson of the Year. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Following a dispute, Wilson-Raybould vacates offices

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 14:39
Last Updated: Thursday, December 19, 2019 14:51
0 Comments ↓

Share

Jody Wilson-Raybould has moved out of the Parliament Hill offices she was assigned when she was in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Wilson-Raybould had been refusing to leave following her election on Oct. 21 as an Independent, a designation that sits at the bottom of the Parliamentary pecking order when it comes to being assigned a workspace.

Her departure follows an agreement with the House of Commons administration, according to Heather Bradley, the director of communications for the Speaker of the House.

It came the same day she was named Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.

Wilson-Raybould leaves Parliament Hill after a short visit in April. She is now working out of a new office. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Officials say she is now working out of another office “within the parliamentary precinct.”

Previously, she and her small staff had occupied a series of six offices equipped with a bathroom, but Liberals wanted the offices made available for a newly-appointed cabinet minister.

During the recent debate over where she would work, Wilson-Raybould referred to the space in question as an “average-sized MP office.”

“It seems a little bit petty to me,” she told CBC News last week. “It makes no sense to remove me from my MP office. So I don’t understand why they’re wanting to do it.”

Parliament Hill offices are reassigned after every election and priorities are based on party standings.

With files from CBC, CTV

Share
Categories: Politics
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Anti phone-spam/scam regulation for Canada

Immigration & Refugees, International

Canada to provide $50M for UN refugee agency

RCI | Français

Diabète : les édulcorants colorent nos vies, mais noirciraient notre santé

RCI | Español

La casa más pequeña del mundo mide 10 micrones y es canadiense

RCI | 中文

海洋探寻者号将绘制加拿大大西洋海域海床图

اجتاحت الفيضانات عام 2019 العديد من أنحاء كندا/Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canadaالعربية | RCI

محطّات بارزة في أحداث كندا الجويّة للعام 2019