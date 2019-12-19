Following a dispute, Wilson-Raybould vacates offices

Jody Wilson-Raybould has moved out of the Parliament Hill offices she was assigned when she was in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Wilson-Raybould had been refusing to leave following her election on Oct. 21 as an Independent, a designation that sits at the bottom of the Parliamentary pecking order when it comes to being assigned a workspace.

Her departure follows an agreement with the House of Commons administration, according to Heather Bradley, the director of communications for the Speaker of the House.

It came the same day she was named Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.

Officials say she is now working out of another office “within the parliamentary precinct.”

Previously, she and her small staff had occupied a series of six offices equipped with a bathroom, but Liberals wanted the offices made available for a newly-appointed cabinet minister.

During the recent debate over where she would work, Wilson-Raybould referred to the space in question as an “average-sized MP office.”

“It seems a little bit petty to me,” she told CBC News last week. “It makes no sense to remove me from my MP office. So I don’t understand why they’re wanting to do it.”

Parliament Hill offices are reassigned after every election and priorities are based on party standings.

With files from CBC, CTV