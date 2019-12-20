Boyle with wife and two children born while being held hostage. (AP-Taliban video: via Radio-Canada)

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle: acquittal on sex assault and other charges

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 12:53
Last Updated: Friday, December 20, 2019 15:31
0 Comments ↓

Share

The strange case of Canadian Joshua Boyle has come to a end, although not completely.

Boyle 36, and his American wife Caitlan Coleman, 33, had been the subject of international news, and questions about his  decisions, after he led his pregnant wife into  a dangerous area of Afghanistan where they were soon taken hostage in 2012 by a group associated with the Taliban.

Boyle was once briefly married to Zaynab Khadr, of the Canadian Khadr family which had had close ties to al-Qaeda through their father. He was killed along with Taliban and al-Qaeda members in a shootout with Pakistani forces near the Afghan border in 2003. After his death, the Khadr family moved back to Canada where Boyle met with them and became a spokesman for the family.

After their rescue in 2017, they were eventually flown back to Canada where they met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Two weeks later Boyle was arrested after his wife fled their home and filed charges against him.

A judge this week dismissed all 18 charges against him levelled by his wife after their return to Ottawa including sexual assault, assault, criminal harassment, and unlawful confinement, and one other charge involving another individual.

Joshua Boyle leaves the Ottawa court after being acquitted on all charges. Although the judge said he didn’t believe Boyle, he also said the Crown couldn’t prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. (Justin Tang-CP)

In 2011 he married American Caitlan Coleman and they later began travelling through Asia before entering Taliban controlled Afghanistan where they were taken hostage.

That lasted five years before they were rescued, during which time Caitlan bore three of his children. She claimed during that time, and after their return to Canada he was violent and controlling, while he claimed she was violent with fits of anger.

Entered as evidence of his controlling nature was Boyle’s list for his wife’s duties including; “You MUST take cold showers-stamina-self control; You MUST fill out list daily for heavy exercise, You MUST plan interesting sex minimum twice a week, You must ask for chastising every time you think you have failed. (via Radio-Canada- Audrey Roy)

In his decision the judge was critical of both saying he did not believe Boyle’s version of events, but also had concerns about Coleman’s “unconfirmed” evidence, saying because of that the Crown couldn’t prove the charges against Boyle beyond a reasonable doubt.

Coleman had fled the couple’s Canadian home and with their  three children moved to the U.S., where she gave birth to a fourth child.

Boyle’s lawyer said he plans to continue legal action to gain access to the children with the eventual hope of gaining custody.

additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International, Politics, Religion, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology

Beastie Boys-themed holiday card by Toronto family goes viral

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Premier rejects company bid to extend N.S. waste deadline

L_R Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Superbowl: Canadian commercials for Canadian viewers

Economy, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Ottawa and Ontario sign deal to help low-income renters

RCI | Français

Violence conjugale : des mesures plus restrictives exigées pour les conjoints

RCI | Español

Canadá en la... Navidad (programa del 20-22 de diciembre del 2019)

RCI | 中文

一年内有2800万加拿大人的个人信息被盗

مطلع نوفمبر تشرين الثاني 2018، يتعيّن على الشركات والمؤسسات الكندية إبلاغ السلطات الفيدرالية عن أي خرق لأمن البيانات يمسّ المعلومات الشخصية - Reuters / Kacper Pempelالعربية | RCI

البيانات الشخصيّة لأكثر من 28 مليون كنديّ تتعرّض للاختراق

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les contrôleurs aériens de retour à MirabelService du CN de retour à la normale : les agriculteurs restent sur leur faimCanadiens emprisonnés en Chine : le ministre Champagne reste discretAlerte Amber en Alberta : le véhicule du père retrouvéUn homme a échappé aux deux tueurs fugitifs Schmegelsky et McLeod, croit la GRCTrouver du financement pour sa fédération sportive : un sport extrêmeLa Société canadienne du cancer à la cour contre le vapotageLes enseignants franco-ontariens votent massivement pour la grèveLe gouvernement fédéral « très ouvert » à sauver le YMCA Guy-FavreauDisparition de l'octogénaire : un corps retrouvé à Saint-Étienne-des-Grès
Reports of RCMP snipers dispatched to Wet'suwet'en blockade 'concerning,' says Indigenous services ministerA challenging year for Royal Family but not quite the annus horribilis of 1992Canada won't take foreign policy tips from China, minister saysAndrew Agencies knew about cyberattack for 2 months before disclosing it publicly'This feels like an ambush': Alaska man had brush with admitted killers McLeod and SchmegelskyFinance quietly halts change in tax rules for stock optionsTrudeau's plea to U.S. to secure detained Canadians' release 'doomed to fail,' China saysSouthern B.C. highways 'right in the middle' of winter storm ahead of Christmas travel weekendPrince Philip hospitalized in London as 'precautionary measure'Inside the RCMP's cross-country manhunt for admitted killers Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod