Ready for a different approach to this weekend’s madness…really different?

Ok, here we go, everybody.

On your marks, get set….you know the rest.

Last weekend before Christmas.

Supposed to be fun, right?

As so many of us have found out, sometimes it is.

Sometimes, not so much.

For way too many of us, it’s a mad dash to the finish line–buying presents, stewing about how much they’re going to cost, rushing so fast we barely remember what this whole thing is supposed to be about.

Ummm

What about another approach?

It’s there for the taking.

And the giving.

What might that be?

I spoke about it today by phone with Colleen Thorpe, the executive director of Équiterre, a Montreal-based non-profit devoted to accelerating “the transition towards a society in which individuals, organizations and governments make ecological choices that are both healthy and equitable.”

Here is our conversation.