The idea comes from a Japanese policy to promote interest in and preservation of woodlands called "forest bathing", an idea to calmly enjoy the relaxing power of wooded areas and nature ( Colin Butler-CBC News)

Forest therapy: a relaxing break from urban stress

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 09:05
Last Updated: Thursday, January 9, 2020 09:51
0 Comments ↓

We’ve heard of therapy dogs and other pets,  horse therapy, and other methods to help people cope with stress, but now a perhaps ancient therapy is coming into its own.  It’s called ‘forest therapy’.

Carolynne Crawley, is a trainer and forest therapy guide with the Association of Nature and Forestry

Listen

The basic idea springs from a Japanese concept of being in touch with nature or “shinrin-yoku,” which literally translates to “forest bath. Crawley says a guided forest therapy experience differs from simply walking through a forest or even a city park, by inviting people to proceed much more slowly and at various points, getting in touch with their senses and the details of their surroundings.

Carolynne Crawley is a forest therapy guide in Toronto (supplied)

Crawley says studies have shown that time spent in nature has a calming effect on people. Doctors are now even prescribing time to be spent in a natural environment.

She points out that in indigenous history there was a close connection to the land which provided for everything they needed. She adds other people in the past had a much closer connection to the land as well, something that she says has been lost. Now she says people tend to view nature as a resource to be “taken” from with no reciprocity.

Crawley says you can reap the benefits of forest therapy by spending slow time even in city parks like High Park in Toronto shown here (High Park)

Crawley also said youngsters in the past played outside much more than today and so had a closer relationship with nature even if was just playing in backyards or local parks.

She suggests that to get the benefits of the connectness with the natural world,  one could pick a green space and try to visit that spot for 20 minutes about once a week.  She says the time spent with a natural surrounding helps you develop a connectness the same as you would when spending the same amount of time with a person.

As she says in a final thought, “may the forest  be with you”.

video via CBC- C Butler Oct 2019

Additional information

Categories: Environment, Health, Indigenous, International
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, Indigenous, International

Forest therapy: a relaxing break from urban stress

RCI | Français

Long format – Construire une ligne ferroviaire dans l’Arctique

RCI | Español

Inteligencia de EE.UU. cree que Irán derribó por error el avión ucraniano

RCI | 中文

记者深度追踪，回收的矿泉水瓶最后都去了哪里？

العربية | RCI

هل يسير الوضع نحو تهدئة عسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران حالياً؟