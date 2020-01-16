A B.C. judge has ruled that two boys must be vaccinated at the request of their father, against the wishes of their mother. (Robert Short/CBC)

B.C. judge rules boys must be vaccinated, against their mother’s wishes

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:39
Last Updated: Thursday, January 16, 2020 13:57
0 Comments ↓

A judge in British Columbia has ruled in favour of a father who wanted his two young sons vaccinated, against the wishes of the children’s mother.

The case went to provincial court in the southern interior town of Salmon Arm because the father, identified as DRB, was concerned about recent measles outbreaks and warnings from local school officials that the two boys would not be allowed to attend class unless they were vaccinated.

He also said he regularly came into contact with people throughout Canada and the U.S. and that he wanted the children vaccinated in line with immunization schedules issued by Immunize B.C.

Dr. Toni Lynn Bark has gained notoriety by testifying in cases in support of parents opposed to vaccination. But B.C. Provincial Court Judge Stella Frame questioned Bark’s credibility. (YouTube)

The mother, identified as DAT, said she did not want unnecessary vaccinations for the children and attempted to introduce into evidence a report written by a U.S. physician, Dr. Toni Lynn Bark, who testified in a high profile case of a mother in the state of Michigan who had fought a years-long battle to keep her daughter from being vaccinated.

Judge Stella Frame questioned Dr. Bark’s claims to be able to speak with authority on immunology, virology and epidemiology as well as her claims to be an expert in “vaccine adversomics.”

“The difficulty with this is that vaccine adversomics is not a recognized field, none of references she referred to are attached to the report, and it is difficult to know whether or not this is junk science or a recognized emerging field,” Frame wrote in her ruling.

“Presented as it is in her report, her theory or opinion sounds like a conspiracy theory.”

The judgement states the current best evidence is vaccination is preferable and any adverse reaction to the vaccine is largely outweighed by the risk of contracting the targeted disease.

With files from CBC (Jason Proctor), Vancouver Sun (Keith Fraser), Black Press Media (Jim Ellliot)

Categories: Health, International, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Indigenous, International

More bison return to traditional prairie lands

International, Religion, Society

Kerfuffle in the Catholic Church

Arts and Entertainment, Environment

Canada- too cold for penguins

RCI | Français

3200 concessionnaires automobiles au Canada recherchent 160 000 employés

RCI | Español

Canadá preocupado por violencia contra militantes por la paz en Colombia

RCI | 中文

近十年地球温度最热：“没有人能逃避气候变暖的影响”

من اليمين إلى اليسار : وزير خارجية أوكرانيا، نائب في مجلس العموم البريطاني، وزير خارجية أفغانستان ووزير خارجية كندا في لندن يوم 16/01/2020 - AP Photo / Frank Augsteinالعربية | RCI

ما تطلبه دول ضحايا تحطّم الطائرة الأوكرانية من إيران