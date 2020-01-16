The Calgary Zoo was to resume its annual Penguin Walks on Monday but it has been too cold for the sub-Antarctic king penguins. Here, they take a trial waddle last Thursday. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Canada- too cold for penguins

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 08:40
Last Updated: Thursday, January 16, 2020 08:57
0 Comments ↓

It’s a big daily winter event that attracts a lot of visitors to the Calgary zoo.

Every day, the staff take the several king penguins for a little waddle around the zoo which takes about 15 minutes much to the delight of the onlookers. The daily winter walks were to begin this Monday, but have been cancelled every day so far this week.

As strange as it may seem for birds from the coldest parts of the southern hemisphere, for the third day this week the zoo had to cancel the event because it was just too cold with an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada

Their website notes, “An Extreme Cold Warning is issued when the temperature or wind chill is expected to reach levels ranging from minus 30°C to minus 55°C for at least two hours depending on your location”.

That’s just too cold for the penguins. That’s because king penguins are from the sub-Antarctic and not adapted to extreme cold as are emperor penguins of the Antarctic.

An Arctic cold front has kept Alberta in extreme cold temperatures around -26C with wind chills making the temperature the equivalent of -45 to -50.  On Wednesday Calgary’s high was -29 with a windchill at -35C.

The zoo says the extreme cold puts too much stress on the birds adding they aren’t taken out when temperatures drop below -25 or above 5C.

CBC Video of an earlier trial penguin walk at the zoo last Thursday

King penguins are used to walking long distances to reach the sea and the zoo says a daily walk is beneficial for them, although only those that choose to go on a walk do so.

The daily walks occur from mid January to the end of March. The Calgary zoo now has 15 King penguins and a number of other species including Gentoo penguins.

additional information-sources

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Environment
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Environment

Canada- too cold for penguins

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Libraries and publishers on a different page over e-books and audiobooks.

Arts and Entertainment, International, Politics, Society

The 'royals' in Canada: Welcome but pay your own way

RCI | Français

Troubles musculo-squelettiques liés au travail : 1 million de Québécois touchés

RCI | Español

Canadá pide indemnización para víctimas de avión derribado por Irán

RCI | 中文

七十年来人与事：加拿大华裔学者赖小刚谈中国 – 第三集：毛泽东与蒋介石（下）-- 成也斗争，败也斗争

جامعة تورونتو واحدة من بين الجامعات العريقة في كندا التي تستقطب عددا كبيرا من الطلّاب العرب والأجانب/Evan Mitsui/CBC/هيئة الاذاعة الكنديّةالعربية | RCI

جامعات كندا قبلة الطلّاب العرب والأجانب