Captain Fred. RG MCall of Calgary was one of the First World War's top aces. He died on this day in 1949. (wiki commons)

Canada History: Jan. 22, 1949: The passing of a WWI ace

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 09:08
0 Comments ↓

Sadly, many Canadians will not recognise the name Frederick Robert Gordon McCall of Calgary, but he was among the top fighter plane aces of WWI.

Captain Frederick R.G. McCall  ended the war with 35 confirmed and 2 unconfirmed victories, two observation balloons and the Distinguished Service Order, (DSO), Military Cross and bar (MC-bar) and Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC).

After an outstanding career in the First World War, he became a barnstormer and founder of two commercial airlines and was then recalled as a Squadron Leader at various Canadian bases in the Second World War.

MCall scored his first victories in a very unlikely plane, the two seat RE-8 observation plane (wiki commons)

With the outbreak of war in 1916, young Frederick R.G. McCall, was eager to enlist and ‘do his part’ for King and country.

Born in British Columbia, he was raised in Calgary where in 1916 he joined the infantry and quickly found himself in England.

Shortly thereafter though, in 1917, he transferred to the Royal Flying Corps and after a reported 90 minutes solo training, was sent to France to fly observer planes.  The RE-8 two-seater was a somewhat awkward plane but nevertheless when attacked by German planes, he chose to engage rather than the typical tactic of trying to escape.  He scored his first victory and was awarded the Military Cross “for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty”.  The Bar was added after downing another attacker later while on a photo mission, eventually scoring three victories in the ungainly RE-8, he was promoted to Captain and transferred to the SE-5 fighter where his skills put him among the top aces of the war.

He later scored the majority of his victories in the Se-5a fighter, armed with a single Vickers .303 mounted above the top wing. In this photo the censor has scratched out the serial numbers and identifying insignia (wiki Commons)

Postwar, his career as a barnstormer became well-known in western Canada when in 1919, his engine failed just after takeoff, and he crash landed on a merry-go-round  at the Calgary Stampede. He and his two young guest passengers were unhurt. He later sold bits of the wrecked plane as souvenirs in order to raise money to buy another.

Fred McCall postwar as head of the Great Western Airways ( via Great War Flying Museum)

He founded McCall Aero Corporation in 1920, flying freight and passengers, and then later the Great Western Airways where a couple of flying expoits only enhanced his reputation, This included flying 200 quarts of highly dangerous nitroglycerin from the U.S to Calgary, and ignoring bad weather to fly a doctor to treat emergency cases at an oilfield. During his time he also promoted and encouraged the development of flying clubs.

He died on this day, January 22, 1949 at the age of 52.  In Calgary the airport was known as McCall Field for decades before eventually being renamed the Calgary International Airport. There is a McCall Lake, the provincial electoral riding of Calgary-McCall, the McCall Industrial Park, and a road named McCall Way. He is a member of the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Politics, Society

Canada’s new national climate change research institute

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Paid 'pro-Meng' demostrators at Huawei exec court hearing

RCI | Français

Mosquée de Québec: plus de clichés contre les musulmans 3 ans après l'attaque ?

RCI | Español

Paparazzi tras Harry y Meghan en Canadá ¿violan leyes de privacidad del país?

RCI | 中文

中国武汉肺炎病例大增，死亡人数增至 17 人

العربية | RCI

بنك كندا يبقي الفائدة الأساسية على 1,75% ويخفّض توقعاته للنمو