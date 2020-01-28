Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido meet at Trudeau's Parliament Hill office in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Leader of Venezuela’s opposition gets backing in Canada

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 11:11
0 Comments ↓

Canada wants to see a “united international approach to resolving the crisis in Venezuela,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the visiting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who was in Ottawa Monday as part of an effort to drum up international support for the flagging opposition movement.

Guaidó, who proclaimed himself interim leader of Venezuela just over a year ago in an unsuccessful attempt to oust Socialist President Nicolas Maduro, also met with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne earlier in the day.

Canada is among a group of nearly 60 other nations that have recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader and the Prime Minister’s Office referred to him as the “Interim President of Venezuela.”

But a year after that push, the situation has essentially stagnated. Maduro has managed to hold on to power with help from Russia, China and Cuba and has quashed the fractured domestic opposition.

“The Prime Minister commended the Interim President and the people of Venezuela for their courage, resilience, and tenacity in continuing to push for democracy and human rights in Venezuela,” said a statement released by the PMO.

“The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s condemnation of the anti-democratic actions and human rights abuses of the Maduro regime.”

Champagne said the situation in Venezuela, a once prosperous and oil-rich country, which has been mired in a political and economic crisis for years, “has gone from bad to worse as a direct result of the actions of the Maduro regime.”

“Millions have fled the country and millions more are living in extreme poverty,” Champagne said.

Guaidó described the pain of families separated from loved ones because of killings and imprisonment, growing poverty, declining health care and the widespread suffering of children. He said international support was crucial to give hope to Venezuelans.

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of Venezuelans and to promoting stability and prosperity in the region, the statement from the PMO said.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the commitment of Interim President Guaidó to holding free and fair elections as soon as possible, in line with the Venezuelan Constitution,” the statement said.

Guaidó thanked Trudeau for “Canada’s role in helping lead the international response to the crisis in Venezuela.”

Canada and members of the U.S.-led Lima Group of nations have been calling on Maduro, who won a highly controversial vote in May 2018, to step down and clear the way for new elections.

Canada has imposed sanctions on Maduro and key members of his government and has also shuttered its embassy in Caracas, while Venezuelan authorities have responded by temporarily closing their consulates in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

With files from The Canadian Press

Categories: International
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

UK decision on Huawei leaves Canada thinking about their own plans

esports rainbow 6
Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Ubisoft announces largest esports prize in Quebec

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Pipeline project clears one hurdle, but divides Canadians

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Religion, Society

75 years after horrors of the Holocaust, anti-Semitism continues

RCI | Français

Québec : après le test des valeurs, maîtriser les concepts clés de la diversité

RCI | Español

El proyecto Frontier de la minera canadiense Teck Resources en Alberta

RCI | 中文

新型冠状病毒不是中国间谍从加拿大实验室寄到武汉去的！加拿大辟谣

العربية | RCI

جامعات كندا قبلة الطلّاب العرب والأجانب - الحلقة 11-الطالبة رنا كامل جذبتها الثنائيّة اللغويّة في مونتريال