75 years after horrors of the Holocaust, anti-Semitism continues

This week saw the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the biggest of the Nazi death camps, camps where a total of about six million Jews were murdered. The hope was that the lesson was learned that myths, mistrust, and misunderstanding leads to hate which leads to violence and murder.

It seems that lesson is being forgotten and that anti-semitism may be on the rise.

Tina Fetner (PhD) is an Associate Professor of Sociology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

Are anti-Semitic hate crimes on the rise in Canada? It might be so, but as professor Fetner points out, there are no clear definitions of might constitute a hate crime in jurisdictions across Canada, and what constitutes a “reportable” crime.

There has been an increase in anti-Semitic attacks elsewhere such as a deadly attack against a Synagogue in the U.S.

It also seems hateful speech of all kinds is becoming more prevalent generally and in a variety of ways.

Professor Fetner says to curb this increase in hate, people have to be willing to move away from bystander when hate is expressed, to someone prepared to intervene to stop it before it grows and spreads.

