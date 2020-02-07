The LINK Online, Feb. 7,8,9, 2020

Your hosts, Levon, Vincenzo, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Ottawa set to dispatch second plane to Wuhan ‘to bring every Canadian home’

Two planes carrying Canadians out of the centre of the coronavirus region of China have arrived in Canada. Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said a third plane is being arranged for the remaining Canadians in China who want to leave. There are about 100 Canadians still in Wuhan.

Levon has an update on the situation as of Friday with comments from Health Minister Patty Hajdu

full story here

5G-In the rush to the internet of things, is human health at risk?

Around the world, governments and technophiles are talking about the development of 5G networks. This will connect billions more devices from mobile phones to household appliances, autonomous vehicles and much more.

But also around the world, groups of medical researchers and scientists are already concerned about the existing amount of radio frequency radiation from existing networks, and even more so about the vast increase in such signals with 5G. The say RF radiation should be classed as a human carcinogen in the same category as X-rays

Marc spoke with Dr. Anthony Miller (MD, FRCP, FRCP (C), FFPH, FACE), a specialist in internal medicine and Professor Emeritus of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto.

full story here

Research may link exercise to improved video game performance

It may at first seem like opposites, but exercise and video game may prove to go hand in hand.

A study shows that a physical workout before playing a video game seems to improve the player’s results. A neuroscientist at Montreal’s McGill university tested the theory with some his students.

Vincenzo spoke to Dr. Marc Roig.

full story here