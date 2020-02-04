More and more on the outskirts of towns or open spaces, cell towers are going up to ensure strong signals everywhere, almost inescapable signals.(Elise Amendola-The Associated Press))

5G-In the rush to the internet of things, is human health at risk?

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:38
Around the world countries and companies are rushing to embrace and develop the so-called 5G network. This will be needed for the massive amounts of data transfer as more and more devices become connected to the internet, from cars, to refrigerators.

Dr. Anthony Miller (MD, FRCP, FRCP (C), FFPH, FACE) is a specialist in internal medicine and Professor Emeritus of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto. He is among a group of concerned medical experts and individuals that the health risks of radio frequency radiation. This comes from all these mobile devices and the myriad towers we already have, and he says the health risks at present are being ignored and that these risks and concerns will only be increased with 5G.

Listen

Dr. Miller points out there are already studies showing the concerns for increased cancer risks from cell phones constantly held to the head, or carried in pockets close to genitals.

He and others say with 5G, the number of cell towers and signals will greatly increase the amount of RF radiation we are experiencing.

Dr Anthony Miller appearing at Toronto City Council meeting on RF radiation in 2013. (Toronto City Council. Youtube)

This group includes Frank Clegg, former president of Microsoft Canada  and now CEO of the non-profit Canadians for Safe Technology, which seeks to inform about potential risk of wireless devices and how to use them more safely.

In addition to the concerns of many medical experts, is a small group of individuals who experience electromagnetic hypersensitivity resulting in severe headaches and other symptoms which they blame on the signals.

They also say the Canadian government agency Health Canada, has outdated guidelines and limits in its Safety Code 6, which they say need to be re-evaluated in light of evidence of scientific concern

In cities almost everywhere you look you can now see cell antennaes, either on the tops of buildings or stuck on the sides of any high structure. With 5g, their number, and signals, are expected to increase dramatically. (CBC)

In 2017 a large number of scientists and medical doctors launched an appeal against 5G. Their website says the number of concerned experts has risen to 286 as of Feb.3, 2020. The appeal begins as follows:

We the undersigned, more than 180  scientists and doctors from 36 countries, recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, for telecommunication until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry. 5G will substantially increase exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) on top of the 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, etc. for telecommunications already in place. RF-EMF has been proven to be harmful for humans and the environment.

For their part the telecom companies say they use low-energy RF signals similar to that of televisions and baby monitors. They also say the 5G frequenices have already been in long use for fixed wireless communications and satellite internet connections.

They also say that there is no scientific proof that the RF technologies cause any harm when used within national and international guidelines. In Canada they note they adhere to the levels of Safety Code 6.

A report by a government committee reporting on Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Radiation and the Health of Canadians ” tabled in the House of Commons on June 15, 2016, noted, “While some studies have reported health effects below Canadian and international safety limits the totality of the scientific evidence does not support the link between radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF EMF) and health effects”.

One comment on “5G-In the rush to the internet of things, is human health at risk?
  1. Avatar Digital Disconnect says:
    Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 14:21

    Without a shadow of a doubt, sadly, yes.

    We’re being experimented on, in breach of the Nuremburg Code.

    And the outcome of this experiment is already known (and it’s not pretty).

    Folks need to wise up, and rise up, while they still can. Together we can #Stop5G

    Reply
﻿
