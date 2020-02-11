Canada celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The National Council of Canadian Research (NRC) hosted a symposium in Ottawa for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, to celebrate women that are working in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Speaking at the symposium, the Chief Science Advisor of Canada, Dr. Mona Nemer, said that there needs to be an effort to encourage and advance women in STEM fields, as they still face a lot of challenges.

“The government of Canada is home to many brilliant women working in STEM, who bring a passion for science, unique talents, and diverse perspectives to work every day,” Nemer said in a press release. “These women are shaping science , finding solutions to some of the most complex challenges Canadians face.”

The NRC also launched the Women in STEM Infinite Possibilities campaign, which will be showcasing women researchers on innovative projects, as well as how women play a key role in discovery and creation of new technologies. The campaign will run until March 8.

This isn’t Canada’s first program to increase diversity in research fields. Last May, Canada launched the Dimensions charter, a pilot program with the goal of increasing diversity by removing some of the systemic challenges and barriers faced by underrepresented and disadvantaged groups in the academic research community.

“When we create an environment where everyone feels supported and encouraged to contribute equally, we realize the full potential of the great minds in our workplace,” said Iain Stewart, the president of the NRC.

“Signing the Dimensions charter, and officially launching the National Research Council’s Women in STEM Infinite Possibilities campaign are two ways we are strengthening our commitment to an inclusive NRC.”