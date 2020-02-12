More cases of coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Japan’s health ministry has confirmed another 39 new cases of the coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship.

The latest update means that there have been 174 confirmed cases of the virus, at least seven of which are Canadian.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been quarantined in a Japanese port since Feb. 4. At the time of the quarantine, there were 3,700 people on board the cruise ship, 251 of which were Canadian.

Since being quarantined, the guests on board the ship have been required to stay in their cabins, some of which do not have any windows. Guests are able to get an hour of outdoor time, though masks are mandatory and guests must remain two metres apart.

Manon Trudel and Julien Bergeron, a couple from Quebec have complained that the air in the room isn’t very fresh. With previous respiratory issues, the couple explained to CBC News that they are worried about contracting the virus.

The couple has also tried to reach the Canadian officials at the embassy in Japan but have not heard back anything.

In a statement Diamond Princess said that it is trying to make its guests as comfortable as possible by having new in-room entertainment options. Diamond Princess has also arranged telephone access to trained counselors that can provide support for mental stress.

According to a Diamond Princess statement, the quarantine is expected to end on Feb. 19, unless there are any unexpected developments.

With files from CBC News, and Isaac Olsen

