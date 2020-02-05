Canadians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan

Just off the coast of Japan, 251 Canadians are stuck on a quarantined cruise ship. Out of the 3,700 people on board the cruise operated by Princess Cruises, 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

None of those who tested positive are Canadian.

According to a statement from Princess Cruises, the 10 people that tested positive included two that are Australian, three that are Japanese, three are from Hong Kong, one from the United States, and one from the Philippines. They were all taken to a hospital.

Another 273 people aboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Cruise with a fever, or cough were also tested for the virus.

The cruise is scheduled to be quarantined at Yokohama Bay, just south of Tokyo, for 14 days, as required by Japan’s Ministry of Health.

“Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable,” a Diamond Cruise statement said.

The Diamond Cruise isn’t the only cruise ship that has been quarantined. Another cruise, the World Dream ship, run by Genting Cruise Lines is docked in Hong Kong after being turned away by a Taiwanese port. Three passengers from a previous trip on had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

It currently has about 1,800 passengers on board.

With files from CBC, RCI and The Canadian Press

