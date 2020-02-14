Canadian government releases framework on PTSD

The Canadian government has released a framework for helping Canadians who are suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

The purpose of the framework is to strengthen and share knowledge with the goal of creating programs and policies that reduce the stigma, and improve the recognition of the symptoms of PTSD.

“PTSD affects many Canadians, and it also affects their families, friends and loved ones. Canadians struggling with PTSD deserve a government that supports them every step of the way, and that’s exactly what we will continue doing,” Patty Hadju, Canada’s minister of Health, said in a press release. I am deeply grateful to the Canadians who helped develop this framework by sharing their stories, challenges and triumphs in dealing with PTSD.”

We know there is more to do, but this framework will allow us to move forward and better support those dealing with PTSD,” she added.

PTSD is a condition that develops in some people who experience a shocking, scary or dangerous event.

According to the framework from the Canadian government, about 75 per cent of Canadians are exposed to one or more events that can cause psychological trauma.

It said that veterans of the Canadian armed forces, public safety personnel, such as firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and health care providers are at an increased risk of developing PTSD.

“While we have come a long way in our understanding of the invisible wounds that Canada’s Veterans may be struggling with, we know more must be done,” said the Minister of Veteran Affairs, Lawrence MacAulay. “With this framework, our government pledges to support effective programs and treatment for all these brave Canadians.”