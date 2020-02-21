Canada and Quebec invest in improving access to renewable energy

The Canadian and Quebec governments announced on Feb. 20, that they are investing more than $4.8 million to increase access to renewable energy in northern Quebec, according to a press release from Infrastructure Canada.

The goal is the investment is to connect a road stop at kilometer 381 on the James Bay Road, to Hydro-Quebec’s electrical distribution network with a power line that is about 41 kilometers long.

The road stop serves a population of 11,000 people, including Cree Nation communities, by offering food services, lodgings, fuel and mechanical services. It is the only stop on the 620 kilometer long James Bay Road.

“I am very pleased to recognize our contribution to this important project that will help protect the environment and create an economy focused on green growth. By reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, this road stop will be able to reduce its carbon footprint,” said Maryam Monsef, Canada’s minister for women and gender equality and rural development.

“We have big plans to develop our regions because they are the driving force behind our country’s success.”

The Canadian government will contribute $2.2 million, while the Quebec government will invest $2.6 million. According to the press release, the Quebec government is funding the project through EcoPerformance Program, which looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, by supporting measures related to energy use and production.