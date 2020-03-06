Canadians (well most of them) will move their clocks one hour forward this weekend (Reuters)

Canada changes its clocks again

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 14:11
Last Updated: Friday, March 6, 2020 14:24
0 Comments ↓

The expression is “spring forward, fall back”. That phrase signifies the practice of changing the time forward one hour in spring, and turning clocks back one hour in fall.

The idea has always been to align daytime work schedules more closely to available sunlight as the daylight hours are fewer in winter .

This weekend, most clocks in Canada, across all six time zones, will be advanced one hour, meaning Canadians will lose an hour of sleep.

This practice has long been controversial, and now it’s been decided in the Yukon Territory that this will be the last time they change the clocks. The decision was made after a survey of the residents who responded in a clear majority that they no longer wanted the time changes.

The west coast province of British Columbia is also mulling the idea of a permanent set time, but says it wants to coordinate with neighbouring trading partner states in the U.S. Other provinces are said to be seriously considering abandoning the practices of annual time changes.

Germany was the first country to adopt DST in 1916 to conserve energy resources in WWI, but a couple of Canadian cities were the first to adopt the idea, years earlier. (Bundesarchiv 146-1970-047-37)

The practice of Daylight Saving time, setting clocks back and forth for fall/winter and spring/summer seasons dates back to an idea proposed by American Benjamin Franklin in 1794, but it was in a satirical essay and didn’t really express the idea of changing clocks, merely that people rise with the sun. The pamphlet also included the (still tongue-in-cheek) idea of posting guards outside candle shops to ensure people didn’t exceed a ration of candles.

We then get to 1895 when the idea was proposed by New Zealand entomologist, George Hudson and then later independently by British builder William Willett in 1907, but although the idea went to Parliament in 1908 it was never passed.

Canada is the first.

The first to actually use the idea seems to be several communities in Canada in 1908 starting with Port Arthur Ontario, (now Thunder Bay).

In 1914, Regina, Saskatchewan began the practice, while Winnipeg and Brandon in Manitoba began in 1916.

Germany is the first to impement the practice on a national basis in 1916 followed quickly by Britain as a way to save on energy as they became embroiled in the First World War and desperate to conserve their resources of coal. Canada instituted the idea as well in 1917, but in 1918 it was dropped until it was renewed again during the Second World War.

Since the 1960’s Canada has been closely following U.S changes in DST to facilitate trade. Although most of Canada follows the time changes, most of Saskatchewan does not change its clocks. Across Canada, there are a handful of individual cities and towns that have decided to maintain a steady time all year.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Economy
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy

Canada changes its clocks again

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

The LINK Online Mar. 6,7,8, 2020

RCI | Français

Coronavirus : votre téléphone peut vous contaminer

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 6,7 y 8 de marzo 2020

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2020年3月6-8日）

العربية | RCI

أكثر من مليار هاتف أندرويد معرض للقرصنة