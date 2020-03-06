This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

Canada invests in coronavirus research as cases continue to rise

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 15:06
In order to contribute to global efforts dealing with the COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus outbreak, the Canadian government announced this morning that it has invested $27 million in coronavirus research.

According to the World Health Organization there are 98,023 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world with 3,380 deaths. 

“Canada’s researchers are some of the best in the world, and this funding will allow them to conduct groundbreaking research on a novel coronavirus,” said Canada’s Minister of Health, Patty Hadju said in a press release. “Protecting the health and well-being of all Canadians is our top priority, and the research conducted thanks to this funding will contribute to mitigating the outbreak of COVID-19.”

According to the release, the research will help inform clinical and public health responses, develop tools to test for the virus and vaccines against the virus, as well as strategies to address misinformation, and fear of the virus

The investment will also support 47 research teams across the country to develop and test measures to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus. 

The Canadian government recently created a cabinet committee to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously, and Canadians can be assured that their government and health officials are working tirelessly to keep them safe,” Canada’s Prime Minister said in a press release on Wednesday

“This new committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus, and make sure our response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread of the virus in Canada.”

New Cases in Canada

In Canada the number of cases of coronavirus, including presumed cases rose to 51. 

British Columbia reported 8 new cases of the virus, including one case of a woman who had no travel history to any of the affected countries, nor been in contact with any of the patients who had tested positive for the virus. 

“There’s likely at least one other person out there who has this disease or had this disease, and we need to find them,” British Columbia’s Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters in a press conference on Thursday. 

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to the media at the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (The Canadian Press/Dirk Meissner)

The province of Quebec already has two confirmed cases of the virus, and is investigating a third presumptive case. CBC News reported that the infected person had just returned from a trip to France. Upon returning, the person got tested after finding out that they had been in contact with someone that had tested positive for coronavirus. 

The number of cases in Ontario rose to 26 after Ontario’s Ministry of Health confirmed 4 new cases on Friday. Included in the new cases was a man who recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas. 

United States Refuses Entry to Canadians

The United States has refused entry to over 100 Canadians due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus. 

According to CBC News, at least 70 Canadian citizens, and 47 permanent residents of Canada were denied entry.

The United States recently declared that they would ban entry to anyone who was recently in coronavirus affected areas China and Iran. 

With files from CBC News, Bethany Lindsay, Alexander Panetta and The Associated Press

﻿
