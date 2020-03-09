Tim Hortons going all digital for Roll Up the Rim due to health concerns

The coffee chain, Tim Hortons will not be offering paper Roll Up the Rim cups for its iconic contest due to the “current public health environment,” according to a press release from the company.

The company said that they made the decision to protect the health of its workers, owners and guests and that they did not believe that it was the best time for employees to collect the rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths.

“We will always do the right thing for guests, restaurant owners and 100,000 team members. Given the current public health environment, we decided to make a change to our contest,” said Hope Bagozzie, the chief marketing officer at Tim Horton’s. “We have redistributed all $30 million of prizes to restaurant giveaways and our digital Roll Up The Rim contest.”

Tim Hortons does not explicitly mention COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus in the press release.

However, when Radio Canada International reached out to the company, a Tim Hortons spokesperson clarified that the changes were being made due to the public health environment as a result of COVID-19.

In addition to having its famous Roll Up the Rim contest be fully digital, the company said that during the first two weeks of the contest, cash registers at participating restaurants will be programmed to randomly give away coffees and hot beverages.

Tim Hortons along with McDonald’s Canada announced last week that they would not accept reusable cups brought in my customers due to health concerns. Starbucks made a similar announcement last week.

As of Monday morning, there are 67 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus in Canada.

With files from CBC News