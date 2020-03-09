Whether conversion therapy in Canada? Ottawa appears set to explain

The federal government appears ready to paint a clearer picture of where so-called conversion therapy is headed in Canada

The controversial practice aims to change the sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of LGBTQ people.

It is typically administered through spiritual, psychological or counselling-related interventions and in 2012, the World Health Organization said it posed a “serious threat to the health and well-being” of those affected.

Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Ontario and Prince Edward Island have already taken measures to block conversation therapy from their provincial health care systems and cities, including Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, have blocked it.

Last fall’s Liberal Party’s election platform described the therapy as “a scientifically discredited practice that targets vulnerable LGBTQ2 Canadians in an attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity,” adding that there is international consensus in the medical community that conversion therapy is “not founded in science and does not work.”

Justice Minister David Lametti and Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger were scheduled to discuss a proposed amendment to the Criminal Code on Monday.

Mandate letters issued in December directed the ministers to table legislation to ban the so-called therapy and to co-ordinate with provinces and territories on doing so.

Under Bill S-202, it would be illegal to advertise conversion therapy services and to obtain a financial or other material benefit for the provision of conversion therapy to anybody under the age of 18, and punishable by up to five years in prison.

It is unclear whether the Liberals were introducing that legislation on Monday, or taking a different direction.

Monday’s announcement comes nearly a year after the Liberals rejected a public campaign to ban the therapy.

A petition calling for a ban had over 18,000 signatures.

With files from CBC (Louis Blouin, Raisa Patel) CP, Global News (Emerald Bensadoun)