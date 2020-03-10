Canada set to become fourth country to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’

Making good on a promise they made during last fall’s election, the governing Liberals have introduced legislation that would ban the so-called science known as conversion therapy, that seeks to change someone’s sexuality or gender identiy.

It is typically administered through spiritual, psychological or counselling-related interventions and in 2012, the World Health Organization said it posed a “serious threat to the health and well-being” of those affected.

Justice Minister David Lametti made the announcement Monday in Ottawa.

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences that would make it illegal to:

*Cause a minor to undergo converstion therapy;

*Take a minor out of Canada to undergo conversion therapy abroad;

*Force someone to undergo conversion therapy against their will:

*Profit from conversion therapy;

*Advertise conversion therapy as a service.

It does not cover private conversations between individuals about sexual identity.

Canada becomes the fourth country in the world to ban conversion therapy, after Brazil, Ecuador and Malta.

Germany also plans to ban the practice.

Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Ontario and Prince Edward Island have already taken measures to block conversion therapy from their provincial health care systems and cities, including Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, have blocked it.

Last fall’s Liberal Party’s election platform described the therapy as “a scientifically discredited practice that targets vulnerable LGBTQ2 Canadians in an attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity,” adding that there is international consensus in the medical community that conversion therapy is “not founded in science and does not work.”

The legislation has the support of the oppostion New Democratic Party, meaning it will likely be adopted quickly.

The Official Opposition Conservatives have said they are open to considering the legislation while the Bloc Quebecois has said it will support the bill as long a provincial legislature is respected.

Monday’s announcement comes nearly a year after the Liberals rejected a public campaign to ban the therapy.

Last summer, the party changed its position.

A petition calling for a ban garnered over 18,000 signatures.

Wtih files from CBC (Peter Zimonjic), CTV (Rachel Aiello). Huffington Post (Zi-Ann Lum) Canadian Press, BBC