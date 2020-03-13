Wet'suwet'en hereditary leader Chief Woos, also known as Frank Alec, centre, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation Carolyn Bennett, left, and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser address the media in Smithers, B.C., on March 1. There has been criticism of the government for making a land rights deal with hereditary chiefs without the elected chiefs involved (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Disagreement continues over who speaks for the Wet’suwet’en

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 08:44
Last Updated: Friday, March 13, 2020 09:00
0 Comments ↓

The rail blockades may be down and the transportation network working to get back on schedule, but the dispute over the natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia that started the crisis seems to continue.

The pipeline is to cross 20 indigenous controlled areas and over five years of discussions, all 20 elected band chief councils have come to an agreement with the company, Coastal GasLink. That group includes the Wet’suwet’en as represented by the democratically elected chiefs in the band council.

Purple indicates Wet’suwet’en claimed territory, Green indicates proposed pipeline route. (CBC)

However a small group of hereditary chiefs are opposed to the pipeline, a position which sparked weeks of solidarity protests, demonstrations and the rail blockades all across the country by other First Nations groups and environmentalist. Eventually the federal and B.C governments came to an agreement with the hereditary chiefs, a deal which calmed the protests and blockades. This was apparently over land rights and not specifically about the pipeline project although details have not been released.  The hereditary chiefs say the elected band council chiefs are the creation of the federal Indian Act which was imposed upon all First Nations

Meanwhile, accusations continue to fly back and forth between opposing groups within the Wet’suwet’en about who speaks for that First Nations group.

Last month, Bonnie Georgie, a Wet’suwet’en member of the Witset First Nation said that those like herself who were in favour of the line, were being bullied, threatened and called traitors by the opponents. She added there was a lot of support for the pipeline within the community.

80% of Wet’suwet’en wanted the deal says T. Tait-Day

A third group comprised of women had been created in 2015 called the Wet’suwet’en Matrilineal Coalition (WMC) which promoted the line saying the band needed the money and jobs from Coastal GasLink.

One of the WMC founders, Theresa Tait-Day speaking before a Parliamentary committee said five hereditary chiefs had “hijacked” the project and she criticised the government for making a deal with them.

Quoted by PostMedia “The government has legitimized the meeting with the five hereditary chiefs and left out their entire community. We can not be dictated to by a group of five guys.”  She added that 80 per cent of the band wanted the line to proceed. She also said the dispute was hijacked by the solidarity protesters “who have their own agenda”.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary sub-chief Theresa Tait-Day appearing as a witness before a Parliamentary committee, said the pipeline project had been hijacked by a small group of opponents within the band and by environmental protesters with their own agenda (Facebook APTN-CPAC)

Elected chief Maureen Luggi also expressed frustration saying the recent negotiations between the federal and provincial government and the hereditary groups excluded the elected chiefs.

“As female Wet’suwet’en members and community leaders, we want to be heard and involved in the decision-making. That is our way, But our voices are not being heard. Many of the male hereditary chiefs are acting out internalized historical oppression. We face patriarchal domination,” Theresa Tait-Day (Wi’hali’yte)  testifying at the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs.

Dan George is an elected chief of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation in B.C which will also decide on the tentative rights and land titles deal between the government and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs. Interviewed by the public broadcaster, CBC, he  said he felt the hereditary chiefs were not representing the best interests of their people. He alsl felt it was wrong for the government to exclude the elected chiefs from the negotiations.

CBC Radio “As It Happens”interview host Carol Off with Chief Dan George

Whether the new land rights deal is accepted or not by all parties, the dispute over the pipeline itself apparently still remains unresolved.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Ottawa issues warning against international travel

Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Justin Trudeau moving forward with duties, in self-isolation

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International

The LINK Online, Mar. 13,14,15, 2020

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics, Society

Northern MP expresses doubts about plan to help in Indigenous COVID-19 fight

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Politics

Disagreement continues over who speaks for the Wet’suwet’en

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Mendicino tables 2020-2022 Immigration Levels Plan in Parliament

RCI | Français

La peur : plus contagieuse que le nouveau coronavirus?

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café (del coronavirus) | Fin de semana 13 al 15 de marzo

RCI | 中文

自我隔离中的加拿大总理特鲁多发表全国讲话

أسرة القسم العربي وضيفنا الأستاذ يوسف طربوش في 13-03-2020/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود بمناسبة مرور 9 سنوات على بداية الأزمة التي تحوّلت إلى حرب في سوريا