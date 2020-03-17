Quebec government provides financial aid to workers affected by outbreak

The government of Quebec announced financial assistance for workers impacted by the COVID-19, or coronavirus outbreak, yesterday afternoon.

The Programme d’aide temporaire aux travailleurs (PATT), is a financial assistance program designed to support workers who are forced to isolate themselves for two weeks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am aware that a lot is being asked of Quebecers. The various restrictions we announced have disrupted the lives of countless individuals, including many workers,” Quebec Premier, Francois Legault, said in a press release. “The program we are announcing today will help us encourage those subject to confinement to comply with that measure. The last thing I want is for people to risk going to work when they should not due to financial concerns.”

According to the Quebec government, PATT will be available to those who are in isolation if they have contracted the virus and showing symptoms, they have been in contact with an infected individual, or if they have recently returned from abroad.

Workers in isolation to be eligible for PATT if they are not compensated by their employer, do not have private insurance, or are not covered by government programs, including federal employment insurance.

If eligible for the program workers will receive $573 per week, during their 14 day isolation period.

The financial assistance announcement comes after the Quebec government declared a public health emergency over the weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, the Quebec government has 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3000 still under investigation.

With files from CBC News