Quebec Premier Legault ‘happy’ with Trudeau’s measures to slow down coronavirus

The Quebec government has announced that they are pleased with the federal government’s new measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

Earlier today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian border would be closed to people who are not Canadian citizens, or permanent residents to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Trudeau also asked Canadians to stay home as much as possible.

“I’m very happy. I’m satisfied,” Legault said in regards to Trudeau’s announcement in a press conference Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, Quebec has 50 confirmed cases and about 3,000 cases are still investigated. Legault also confirmed that about 3,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Legault asked Quebecers to donate blood in order to keep supply high, as well as emphasized the importance of avoiding gatherings as much as possible in order to fight the spread of the virus.

Over the weekend Legault declared a public health emergency, which allowed them to close public spaces. The provincial government also ordered the closure of recreational sites, including bars, clubs, movie theatres and gyms.

The closures also include ski hills, amusement parks, water parks, arcades, zoos, and aquariums within the province. Indoor activities such as yoga, dance, and spinning classes, as well as spas and saunas are closed as well.

The provincial government allowed restaurants to stay open, but to only serve at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Yesterday evening, the Ordre des dentistes du Québec (ODQ) and the Ordre des hygiénistes dentaires du Québec (OHDQ), announced that they would be postponing all non-urgent dental care.

In Canada there are more than 370 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus and three people have died in British Columbia, as of Monday afternoon.

There are over 168,000 cases and over 6,000 deaths due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

