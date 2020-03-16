Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, announces measures against Covid-19 virus, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City as Quebec national public health director Horacio Arruda, left, looks on. (The Canadian/Jacques Boissinot)

Quebec Premier Legault ‘happy’ with Trudeau’s measures to slow down coronavirus

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 14:55
Last Updated: Monday, March 16, 2020 16:12
0 Comments ↓

The Quebec government has announced that they are pleased with the federal government’s new measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

Earlier today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian border would be closed to people who are not Canadian citizens, or permanent residents to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Trudeau also asked Canadians to stay home as much as possible.

“I’m very happy. I’m satisfied,” Legault said in regards to Trudeau’s announcement in a press conference Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, Quebec has 50 confirmed cases and about 3,000 cases are still investigated. Legault also confirmed that about 3,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Legault asked Quebecers to donate blood in order to keep supply high, as well as emphasized the importance of avoiding gatherings as much as possible in order to fight the spread of the virus. 

Over the weekend Legault declared a public health emergency, which allowed them to close public spaces. The provincial government also ordered the closure of recreational sites, including bars, clubs, movie theatres and gyms. 

The closures also include ski hills, amusement parks, water parks, arcades, zoos, and aquariums within the province. Indoor activities such as yoga, dance, and spinning classes, as well as spas and saunas are closed as well. 

The provincial government allowed restaurants to stay open, but to only serve at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Yesterday evening, the Ordre des dentistes du Québec (ODQ) and the Ordre des hygiénistes dentaires du Québec (OHDQ), announced that they would be postponing all non-urgent dental care. 

In Canada there are more than 370 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus and three people have died in British Columbia, as of Monday afternoon. 

There are over 168,000 cases and over 6,000 deaths due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

With files from CBC News

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Canada history: Mar 17. 1955, the Richard riot in Montreal

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Society

Canada issues tight restrictions on its borders

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Following complaints, border agents step up screening protocols

RCI | Français

WestJet suspend ses vols internationaux. Air Canada réduit ses vols de moitié

RCI | Español

Covid 19 en tiempos de redes sociales: el peligro de la desinformación

RCI | 中文

在美国的加拿大人不回国可能会失去保险

جوستان ترودو، رئيس الحكومة الكندية، وهو يعلن عن إغلاق الحدود الكندية أمام الأجانب اليوم الإثنين 16 مارس آذار 2020 في أوتاوا - The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyldالعربية | RCI

كندا تغلق حدودها أمام الأجانب ما عدا المواطنين الأمريكيين بسبب فيروس كورونا