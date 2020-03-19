Auto manufacturers closing plants temporarily

COVID-19 continues to make its presence felt across all segments of Canada’s economy.
Add automakers to the unfolding economic and unemployment carnage that already has the service and entertainment industries reeling.
Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Toyota and Nissan said Wednesday they will temporarily shut down all their North American factories due to the coronavirus threat–most of them until the end of the month, at least.
The shutdowns, which began Wednesday, will throw thousands of people out of work and will force hundreds of companies that produce parts and components to follow suit.
The companies say the shutdown will take several days and the situation will be re-evaluated weekly.
The United Auto Workers union had been pressuring the companies to close their plants because of fears of workers coming into contact with the virus.
That pressure intensified after it was revealed on Wednesday that a worker at a Ford truck plant in Dearborn, Mich., had tested positive for COVID-19.
And Toyota confirmed today that a worker at its plant in Cambridge, Ontario had tested positive for COVID-19.
A company spokesman said the employee worked their last shift March 12 and has since been “off work, taking action to minimize risk to others.”
In addition, Hyundai suspended production at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama, Wednesday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Hyundai said production will resume when its health and safety when its health and safety team determines that the plant has been sufficiently sanitized.
With files from CBC, Canadian Press, Associated Press, CTV, Global
