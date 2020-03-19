Beware of claims for COVID-19 protection

Amid a variety of scams surrounding the novel coronavirus, comes a warning from the College of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia. (CNPBC)

The warning says that the College has become aware that some members are promoting certain treatments and/or supplements as a way to boost the immune system to ward off infection from the novel coronavirus. It notes that such claims and procedures, “ any statements by naturopathic doctors about the prevention and/or treatment of COVID-19, beyond the information made available by the public health authorities are inappropriate, potentially harmful, and likely to violate the CNPBC’s Advertising Policy and/or Immunization Standard”

The warning comes after a reprimand to a B.C naturopath who is also a city councillor in Surrey.

Allison Patton owns the “Wellness Clinic” in Surrey and had briefly advertised methods to apparently ward off infection alluding to COVID-19. In a Facebook post she offerred “suggestions regarding the ever-changing status of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The post went on to offer a variety of vitamin booster shots, and a “HiDose Ozone/UVBI IV” treatment. This involves taking blood, injecting it with ozone, treating it with ultra-violet light, and then reinjecting it into the patient. Costs for various treatments could amount to hundreds of dollars.

The advertisement was removed from Facebook the same day, but not before the College became aware of it.

Patton recently faced another sanction and 3-day suspension from the naturopath college for calling herself a “physician” and “doctor” during the recent city election campaign, without specifying she was a naturopath.

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. (CCBC) has also issued a similar warning to its members and the public on its website about claims of added protection against the virus through treatments or supplements.

It notes, “Any such claims made by registrants are inappropriate” adding, “As stated in part 9.5 of the Professional Conduct Handbook “, The prevention and treatment of infectious disease is not within the scope of chiropractic practice.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) also notes on its website that “selling unauthorized health products or making false or misleading claims to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19 is illegal in Canada”.

In the U.S, the Federal Drug Administration(FDA) and Federal Trace Commission (FDC) has issued several warnings to companies about fraudulent claims that their products will prevent or cure COVID-19.

