Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to reporters questions at a daily news conference on the COVID-19 situation, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec's premier called on anyone large social media following to pass a message to Quebec teens and youth to stay inside and those influencers have heeded the call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec reports first death as other provinces continue to deal with COVID-19

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 15:14
0 Comments ↓

The province of Quebec reported its first death related to COVID-19 within the province. 

Quebec Premier, Francois Legault made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, that it was an elderly in the Lanaudiere region. 

With the latest reported death, there are a total of nine across the country. British Columbia has reported seven deaths, and Ontario has reported one. 

Quebec also recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing up the total number to 94 cases in all. 

The province of Quebec declared a public health emergency on Saturday. A day later, Quebec’s Premier, Francois Legault, ordered the closure of many non-essential businesses.

Updates in Other Canadian Provinces

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise countrywide, provinces are constantly introducing new measures to slow its spread down. Just yesterday, British Columbia and Alberta declared public health emergencies, and Ontario declared a state of emergency. 

British Columbia ordered the closure of all bars, nightclubs and pubs. The province also asked that businesses, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, enforce measures that ensure social distancing of at least one to two metres between all people. 

Restaurants and cafes that cannot ensure social distancing must switch to serving only take-out.

The province has 186 confirmed cases and has reported seven deaths related to COVID-19. 

Ontario introduced new measures yesterday to shut down most non-essential businesses and banned public events, parades, and gatherings of over 50 people. 

Ontario has 212 confirmed cases, and one death related to the virus.

Alberta, much like Ontario and Quebec, ordered the closure of all bars, nightclubs and casinos, yesterday. Restaurants are also limited to a maximum capacity of 50 people, or 50 percent, depending on which is lower. 

Alberta currently has 97 confirmed cases.

Manitoba has 15 confirmed and presumptive cases as of Wednesday. Their chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin emphasized the importance of social distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19. 

Measures from the Federal Government

This morning, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada and the United States mutually decided to close the border between the two countries to fight the spread of COVID-19. All non-essential travel is restricted, however, trade will be allowed to continue. 

Trudeau also announced a $82 billion aid package to help Canadians and businesses throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. The package includes $27 billion in direct support and $55 billion to help businesses through tax deferrals. 

As of Wednesday afternoon, Canada has 648 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, and nine deaths related to the virus. 

With files from CBC News

Categories: Health, Society
