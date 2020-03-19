Measures to slow down COVID-19 could last for weeks or months, says Trudeau

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the measures such as the temporary closure of non-essential businesses and social distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19 may last for weeks or months.

“We know this is a difficult and extraordinary time in which Canadians are taking difficult and extraordinary measures, and we will continue to do that until Canadians are safe,” Trudeau said in a press conference on Thursday morning.

Trudeau also announced that the travel restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States will go into effect on Friday, however, he added that the agreement is still being looked at.

Trudeau, and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to restrict travel between the countries.

In Canada there are at least 800 confirmed and presumptive cases, and 10 deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the provincial level, New Brunswick declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19. New Brunswick’s Premier Blaine Higgs made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

With a state of emergency declared, all non essential services and provincial parks will be temporarily closed.

Higgs also said that there are seven confirmed cases, and four presumptive cases of COVID-19 within the province.

Manitoba has not declared a state of emergency yet, however Manitoba’s Health Minister Cameron Friesen said that it is an option that is being looked at.

Nova Scotia is another Canadian province that hasn’t declared a state of emergency.

Ontario reported the second COVID-19 related death on Thursday. According to health officials, the man was in his 50s from the Halton region of the province.

Halton’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said that the man had an underlying health condition.

Ontario also announced an additional 43 cases of COVID-19, bringing up their total number to 257.

Quebec is up to 121 confirmed cases after announcing the first death related to COVID-19 yesterday.

Alberta also reported 22 new cases since yesterday, bringing them up to 119.

Around the world, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases, and over 8,000 deaths due to the outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

With files from CBC News, Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon, Elizabeth Fraser, and Catherine Tunney