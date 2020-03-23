Trudeau reaches out to Canada’s children

Taking a cue from the leaders of Norway and New Zealand, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s children will be hearing more from him soon as the country moves forward to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held news conferences for children aimed at allaying fears by answering questions.

At his daily press briefing on Sunday, Trudeau directly addressed Canada’s children, thanking them for changing their daily routines and adding that more direct messaging specifically for children is on its way.

“We’re going to have more to say to you soon, so stay tuned,” Trudeau said.

“In the meantime. let’s make sure we all do our part. Let’s fight this together.”

Trudeau stressed the need for handwashing and social distancing, saying they are important measures “not just for ourselves, but for our grandparents, our nurses, our doctors and everyone working in hospitals.”

Trudeau said he has first-hand experience about what children are going through.

“All of a sudden you’ve heard you can’t go on playdates or have sleepovers. Your playgrounds and schools have closed and your March Break was certainly different than what you had hoped for,” he said.

“I get it from my kids as well. They’re watching a whole lot more movies, but they miss their friends and, at the same time, they’re worried about what their future may hold.”

Schools daycares and most playgrounds are currently closed across the country.

A temporary boost to Canada Child Benefit payments is expected to be included in an emergency aid package set to be unveiled in Parliament on Tuesday.

