Canada Post makes changes to its services during COVID-19 outbreak

Canada Post is making changes to its delivery and retail services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release from the company published yesterday.

Canada Post will be reducing its hours at its post offices by opening one hour later, and closing one hour earlier to clean, restock, and give relief to their employees. The first hour of each day will prioritize higher risk clients, such as elderly people, and people with compromised immune systems.

They will also install clear barriers for the counter to increase safety, and are asking customers to physically distance themselves by at least two metres or six feet apart.

Canada Post added that some of their post offices may be closed due to building closures, but that they are working to keep them open.

For deliveries, Canada Post will knock or ring, leave the item in a safe spot, and go on to their next delivery to avoid customer interactions at the door.

The postal service also said that packages that are left at the post office for pickup will not be returned to the sender until further notice, and that they’ve suspended their 15 day holding period.

“We ask that customers who are feeling ill or self-isolating, to please delay their visit to the post office and to pick up their parcel when it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post said in their release.

Canada Post will also suspend their on time delivery guarantee for parcel services until further notice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Canada has over 2,500 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.