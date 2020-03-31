At least 12 residents and one volunteer at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., have now died from COVID-19 in less than a week. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

COVID-19 continues to target seniors

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:57
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 14:38

A day after Ontario’s chief health officer issued a stark warning to seniors to self isolate and British researchers released the most comprehensive study yet of why old people are especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, an Ontario nursing home confirmed Tuesday that three more residents had died at the facility.

Twelve residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have now died in less than a week.

A volunteer who visited her husband at the home has also died.

Mark Gollam and Ellen Mauro of CBC News write today that the the outbreak has left people with with family members at home feeling powerless to do anything. 

Lloyd Thomas told CBC News he wishes he was well enough to take his wife out of the home, but he can’t. 

“I was afraid my wife’s going to die,” he said in an interview with CBC News. 

Dr. Michelle Snarr, the medical director of Pinecrest, told CBC News on Monday that at least three other residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and that more than a third of the home’s staff — 24 people — also have tested positive.

Snarr told CBC the situation is grim.

Test results for ten other staff members are pending.

“We get more heartbreaking news all the time. I’ve been in practice for 32 years. I’ve seen a lot of bad stuff happen, but I don’t remember anything with this level of sadness,”  Snarr told the CBC.

It is unclear how the outbreak began at the 65-bed facility,  located about 150 kilometres northeast of Toronto. 

On Monday, Ontario seniors were urged to stay off the streets and self-isolate because of the “severe outcomes” they risk if they contract COVID-19.

CTV’s Chris Fox writes that the warning for “all people over 70” was issued by the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is seen at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday March 25, 2020. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

As of Monday, people over the age of 65 have accounted for about 20.1 per cent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

“Given the greater risk of severe outcomes to Ontarians who are elderly, I am also strongly recommending that individuals over 70 years of age self-isolate,” Williams wrote. 

“This means only leaving home or seeing other people for essential reasons. Where possible, you should seek services over the phone or internet or ask for help from friends, family or neighbours with essential errands.”

The warning came as British researchers published the most comprehensive estimates to date of elderly people’s elevated risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, which the researchers found, kills an estimated 13.4% of patients 80 and older, compared to 1.25% of those in their 50s and 0.3% of those in their 40s.

The research, published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, found the sharpest divide came at age 70. Although 4% of patients in their 60s died, more than twice that, or 8.6%, of those in their 70s did.

With files from CBC (Mark Gollam, Ellen Mauro)

Categories: Health, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

COVID-19 : Thornhill Medical contribue avec son système de ventillation Moves

RCI | Español

24.000 soldados listos para movilizarse contra el coronavirus en Canadá

RCI | 中文

呼吸机，试剂盒，N95：加拿大政府向三家本国公司订购大量医疗物资和防护用品

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يعقد مؤتمرا صحفيّا كلّ يوم منذ أن بدأ انتشار وباء فيروس كورونا المستجدّ/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كندا: 2 مليار دولار لشراء المزيد من المعدّات الطبيّة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
COVID-19 au Canada : ce qu’il faut retenir aujourd’huiCOVID-19 : un « effort de guerre » pour combler le manque d’équipement médicalLes parents d'enfants avec des besoins particuliers à bout de souffleUn Américain se réfugie au Canada à cause de la COVID-19COVID-19 : le Nunavut, l’exception avant l’explosion?Malgré l’interdiction du gouvernement, Airbnb permet toujours la location de chaletsLa C.-B. prolonge l’état d’urgence jusqu’à la mi-avril pour affronter la COVID-19Réutiliser un masque, déménager de région : des réponses à vos questionsCOVID-19 : le ministre Blair invite les prisons à libérer certains détenusComment contrôler les foyers d’éclosion du virus dans les résidences pour aînés?
29 dead from COVID-19 in Ontario nursing and retirement homesTrudeau, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisisCanadian hospitals getting 'creative' to expand COVID-19 care facilitiesLong-term care homes are worrisome COVID-19 hotspotsWhy Alberta is throwing billions behind the Keystone XL pipeline'We, too, are part of this world': How Hutterites, Old Order Mennonites are responding to COVID-19Canada's airline, tourism sectors facing 'catastrophic' decline due to COVID-19 pandemicA 'really weird new normal': Parents, students grapple with learning at home amid pandemic'Out of time': How a pandemic and an oil crash almost sank Newfoundland and LabradorCan my landlord charge interest on late rent? Your COVID-19 questions answered